June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethias S.A.'s (Ethias) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Both ratings have Stable Outlooks. The agency has also affirmed the company's subordinated debt rating at 'B'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Ethias Droit Commun's IFS rating at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmations reflect Fitch's expectation that additional support would be provided to Ethias by the Belgian authorities should the need arise. This is based on the authorities' majority ownership of the insurance company, combined with the company's activity as a provider of insurance to Belgian public organisations and their employees. Similarly, the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that there will be no change in Ethias's ownership in the next 12-24 months. Management made vigorous efforts in 2011 to implement the European Commission's (EC) restructuring plan, which is aimed at restoring the group's profitability and raising capital adequacy levels by 2013. This is evident in the significant improvement of the non-life technical result and broadly stable regulatory solvency margin in 2011, although the operating improvement was offset by a EUR25m net loss, largely driven by impairments. The main restructuring measures taken in 2011 were the disposal of Nateus, the reinsurance subsidiary Bel Re and its banking operation Ethias Banque. Also, in July 2011, Ethias announced the disposal of its entire stake in Dexia to its parent company Ethias Finance S.A. In addition, management is seeking to reduce Ethias's retail life business by end-2013. Ethias's shareholder funds decreased by 5% in 2011. The capital adequacy of Ethias, based on Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment, remains very low for a group rated in the 'BBB' category. The regulatory solvency margin is adequate and was broadly stable in 2011. The affirmation of Ethias's subordinated debt reflects the reduced risk of coupon deferral as the EC did not impose any constraints on this debt. Nevertheless, both execution risk and limited capital adequacy buffer above the optional coupon deferral threshold set at 150% of regulatory minimum continue to justify a low non-investment grade rating for this debt issue. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include any adverse change in Fitch's view about the Belgian authorities' willingness and ability to provide support to Ethias group in case of need. Key rating triggers for an upgrade include implementation of the remaining measures requested by the EC with limited adverse effects on the group's franchise, and a clear demonstration of Ethias's ability to rebuild capital strength to bring it back fully into line with Fitch's expectations for a company rated in the 'BBB' category. As a group, Ethias is one of the leading composite insurers in Belgium with EUR2.7bn consolidated gross written premiums in 2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 22 September 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology