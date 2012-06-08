June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on
the class A, B, C, and D notes from Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2.
The notes are collateralized by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
The rating withdrawals follow the complete principal paydown of the notes on
May 10, 2012.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS WITHDRAWN
Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2
Rating
Class To From
A NR AAA (sf)
B NR AA (sf)
C NR A (sf)
D NR BBB (sf)
NR--Not rated.