June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services economists and top analysts sat down with editors from CreditWeek for a roundtable discussion that focused on conditions so far in 2012 and where the participants believed the global economies and credit markets were headed for the remainder of the year. That discussion was published in a report titled "2012 Midyear Global Credit Outlook: Interconnected Prospects, Interconnected Risks." The chief participants in the discussion were Standard & Poor's Executive Managing Director of Global Analytics Paul Coughlin; Senior Managing Director Jay Dhru (Corporate & Government Ratings); and Managing Directors Bill Montrone (U.S. Public Finance), Curt Moulton (Sovereigns and International Public Finance), and Jean-Michel Six (Chief Economist, EMEA), along with Senior Director and U.S. Deputy Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino. Even as a tepid economic recovery continues in the U.S., Europe is facing a continuing sovereign crisis, and China is attempting to avoid a hard landing (i.e., an overly large decline in GDP growth) while also trying to stave off inflation. With such large matters still up in the air, the fates of companies and governments seem largely intertwined. Key issues discussed in the report include: -- Standard & Poor's forecasts the chance of a U.S. recession at 20%, but spillover from the European crisis, a Chinese hard landing, or another political standstill over U.S. debt could increase those chances. And it will take rises in employment, consumer confidence, and private-sector demand to reduce those chances. -- The specter of debt problems in countries like Greece and Spain hangs over Europe and other global economies. Otherwise, core economies in the EU are performing better in most areas than peripheral members. -- Economic activity in Asia is likely to pick up in the second half of the year, though at a slower rate than in recent years, assuming China can avoid a hard landing. -- Given globally interdependent economies, significant problems in any of these countries or regions could tip the balance elsewhere. -- Global structured finance is starting to pick up again, though it has a long way to go before it can approach pre-recession activity. -- In U.S. public finance, state and local governments have, for the most part, maintained their credit quality through sound fiscal management. -- U.S. corporate issuers have managed to amend and extend credit maturities, which could be a problem if the economic recovery goes into reverse. And lacking confidence in the economy, companies are either sitting on cash or using it to increase shareholder value rather than pursuing growth through capital spending.