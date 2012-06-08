-- U.K.-based BG Energy Group intends to issue optionally deferrable and junior subordinated capital securities to further strengthen its balance sheet. -- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity content. -- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue rating to the proposed securities to reflect their subordination and optional deferability. June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB+' long term issue rating to the proposed optionally deferrable and junior subordinated capital securities, maturing in 2072, to be issued by financing vehicle BG Energy Capital PLC and guaranteed by U.K.-based, gas-focused exploration and production group, BG Energy Holdings Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1). We consider the proposed securities to have "intermediate" equity content because they meet our criteria, for a period of five years, in terms of subordination and permanence, and deferability of coupons at the company's discretion. The 'BBB+' issue rating on the new securities results from notching down from our 'A' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on BG. The two-notch differential between the issue rating and the CCR reflects the application of our notching methodology, which calls for: -- A one-notch deduction for subordination because the CCR on BG is investment grade; and -- An additional one-notch deduction for payment flexibility to reflect that the deferral of coupon payments is optional and that the CCR is at an investment-grade level. The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of a currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change, we could increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than a revision of the CCR would call for. Given Standard & Poor's view of the "intermediate" equity content of the proposed securities, in our assessment, we will allocate 50% of the related coupon payment as an interest expense charge and 50% of the principal as debt. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE Although the proposed securities have their maturity date in 2072, they can be called at any time upon "Special Events" including tax or loss of equity content by rating agencies. In addition, there is a general repurchase and cancellation provision and BG can repurchase the notes in the open market or redeem them for cash as of the first call date, 5.5 years and 10.5 years after issuance, and on each annual interest payment date thereafter. We view the first margin step-up of 25 basis points (bps) following the fifth anniversary as low and not affecting the permanency of the instruments. After the 25th anniversary of the proposed securities, there is likely to be a margin step-up on the proposed securities for a total of 100bps and an issuer call, in our view. We believe that this significant step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time, would provide BG an incentive to redeem the instrument on that call date. Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, after the first call date, we will no longer recognize the instrument as having "intermediate" equity content, since the economic period until its economic maturity would then be less than 20 years. However, we classify the instrument's equity content as intermediate until the first call date, as long as we believe the loss of the beneficial intermediate equity content treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that point. We could also revise the equity content to minimal if we saw a change in BG's financial policy, which would imply a heightened risk of redemption of the instrument. We currently have assumed the instrument will remain in place over the next five years based on forecast substantial negative free cash flow resulting from the company's heavy investment program, as well as management's perceived commitment to its current 'A' CCR as per its stated replacement intention. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY In our view, BG's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is "discretionary". This means that BG may elect to not pay accrued interest on an interest payment date because it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash if, in an ordinary general meeting, BG's shareholders decide on the payment of a dividend or if BG pays interest on, redeems, or repurchases equally ranking or junior securities. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology, because once the issuer has settled the deferred amount, it may still choose to defer on the next interest payment date. There are several considerations that modestly weaken the deferability of the instrument in our opinion: the coupons are cumulative; deferred interest accrues further interest; dividend payments on BG Group PLC equity are stopped while deferred interest is outstanding; and there is a stated, nonbinding intention to pay deferred interest after five years. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION The proposed securities and coupons are intended to constitute unsecured and subordinated obligations of BG. The proposed securities rank senior to the common shares. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, published September, 15, 2008 -- Unregulated Issuers' Hybrid Instruments: Rating Methodology And Assessment Of Equity Content, published March, 17, 2011 RATINGS LIST New Rating BG Energy Capital PLC Junior Subordinated* BBB+ *Guaranteed by BG Energy Holdings Ltd. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.