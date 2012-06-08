-- U.K.-based BG Energy Group intends to issue optionally deferrable and
junior subordinated capital securities to further strengthen its balance
sheet.
-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity
content.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+' issue rating to the proposed securities to
reflect their subordination and optional deferability.
June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned
its 'BBB+' long term issue rating to the proposed optionally deferrable and
junior subordinated capital securities, maturing in 2072, to be issued by
financing vehicle BG Energy Capital PLC and guaranteed by U.K.-based,
gas-focused exploration and production group, BG Energy Holdings Ltd.
(A/Stable/A-1).
We consider the proposed securities to have "intermediate" equity content
because they meet our criteria, for a period of five years, in terms of
subordination and permanence, and deferability of coupons at the company's
discretion.
The 'BBB+' issue rating on the new securities results from notching down from
our 'A' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on BG. The two-notch
differential between the issue rating and the CCR reflects the application of
our notching methodology, which calls for:
-- A one-notch deduction for subordination because the CCR on BG is
investment grade; and
-- An additional one-notch deduction for payment flexibility to reflect
that the deferral of coupon payments is optional and that the CCR is at an
investment-grade level.
The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of a
currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change,
we could increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more
quickly than a revision of the CCR would call for.
Given Standard & Poor's view of the "intermediate" equity content of the
proposed securities, in our assessment, we will allocate 50% of the related
coupon payment as an interest expense charge and 50% of the principal as debt.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE
Although the proposed securities have their maturity date in 2072, they can be
called at any time upon "Special Events" including tax or loss of equity
content by rating agencies. In addition, there is a general repurchase and
cancellation provision and BG can repurchase the notes in the open market or
redeem them for cash as of the first call date, 5.5 years and 10.5 years after
issuance, and on each annual interest payment date thereafter.
We view the first margin step-up of 25 basis points (bps) following the fifth
anniversary as low and not affecting the permanency of the instruments. After
the 25th anniversary of the proposed securities, there is likely to be a
margin step-up on the proposed securities for a total of 100bps and an issuer
call, in our view. We believe that this significant step-up, unmitigated by
any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time, would provide
BG an incentive to redeem the instrument on that call date.
Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, after the first call date, we
will no longer recognize the instrument as having "intermediate" equity
content, since the economic period until its economic maturity would then be
less than 20 years. However, we classify the instrument's equity content as
intermediate until the first call date, as long as we believe the loss of the
beneficial intermediate equity content treatment will not cause the instrument
to be called at that point. We could also revise the equity content to minimal
if we saw a change in BG's financial policy, which would imply a heightened
risk of redemption of the instrument. We currently have assumed the instrument
will remain in place over the next five years based on forecast substantial
negative free cash flow resulting from the company's heavy investment program,
as well as management's perceived commitment to its current 'A' CCR as per its
stated replacement intention.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY
In our view, BG's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is
"discretionary". This means that BG may elect to not pay accrued interest on
an interest payment date because it has no obligation to do so. However, any
outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash if, in
an ordinary general meeting, BG's shareholders decide on the payment of a
dividend or if BG pays interest on, redeems, or repurchases equally ranking or
junior securities. We see this as a negative factor.
However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology, because once
the issuer has settled the deferred amount, it may still choose to defer on
the next interest payment date.
There are several considerations that modestly weaken the deferability of the
instrument in our opinion: the coupons are cumulative; deferred interest
accrues further interest; dividend payments on BG Group PLC equity are stopped
while deferred interest is outstanding; and there is a stated, nonbinding
intention to pay deferred interest after five years.
KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION
The proposed securities and coupons are intended to constitute unsecured and
subordinated obligations of BG. The proposed securities rank senior to the
common shares.
