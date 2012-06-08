Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Downgrades 234 Spanish Structured Finance
Tranches on Sovereign DowngradeJune 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 234 tranches (150 RMBS, 58 Structured
Credit, 23 ABS and three CMBS) related to 156 Spanish structured finance (SF)
transactions (101 RMBS, 40 Structured Credit, 14 ABS and one CMBS).
Additionally, Fitch has revised the Outlook on 10 tranches of 10 Spanish SF
transactions to Negative (9 RMBS and 1 ABS), and has placed one CMBS tranche on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The full list of affected tranches can be found on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
The downgrades apply to tranches at Fitch's ratings cap for SF transactions from
Spain and follow the downgrade of Spain's Long-term foreign currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB'/Negative from 'A'/Negative (see "Fitch Downgrades
Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative" dated 7 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
Following the sovereign downgrade, Fitch has revised its ratings cap on Spanish
SF transactions to 'AA-sf' from 'AAAsf', thereby maintaining the five-notch
differential between the sovereign IDR and the highest achievable SF ratings.
The ratings cap reflects the agency's concerns that the weakening sovereign
increases the likelihood of extreme macro-economic events that could undermine
the performance of the securitisations. The Negative Outlook assigned to all
tranches rated 'AA-sf' reflects the Outlook on the sovereign rating.
In situations of higher uncertainty, Fitch does not consider it appropriate to
assign the highest SF ratings solely based on higher stress assumptions, but
will instead cap SF ratings with reference to the sovereign's IDR. SF
transactions may achieve a rating of up to six notches above a eurozone
sovereign's IDR.
Within the downgraded inventory, 11 tranches of six SF transactions are
credit-linked and/or state-guaranteed as follows:
Two SME CLO tranches as their ratings reflect the reliance on the guarantee
provided by the Kingdom of Spain (FTPYME TDA 6 FTA class 2CA, and BBVA-6 FTPYME
FTA class A2G).
One CDO tranche (CEAMI Guaranteed Bonds I, FTA) because of the direct reliance
on the guarantee provided by the Kingdom of Spain to the underlying collateral
pool of senior bank debt.
One CDO tranche (Santander Publico 1 FTA's class A) because, while the notes are
not explicitly guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain, the underlying portfolio
comprises loans to a variety of public service providers including local
governments, municipalities, autonomous communities and others such as
universities. The credit profile of these public service providers is closely
tied to the sovereign rating, which effectively caps the rating of the class A.
One CDO tranche (ICO Mediacion II AyT FTA's class A) because, while the notes
are not explicitly guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain, the underlying portfolio
is 100% exposed to the banking sector. Fitch believes the inter-dependence of
the banking system and sovereign do not allow a full delinkage of the ratings,
and therefore the agency has applied a dynamic rating cap at three notches above
the sovereign rating to the class A.
Six electricity tariff deficit series from Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del
Sistema Electrico (FADE) FTA, which are fully guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain
(Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10).
Fitch has placed the class A of Rivoli - Pan Europe 1 plc, a CMBS transaction,
on RWN while the agency completes its review of the underlying loan portfolio..
The agency expects to resolve the RWN within the next few weeks.
Fitch recognises the likelihood that the downgrade of the sovereign IDRs will
put additional pressure on the ratings of financial institutions in Spain.
Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for SF Transactions states that counterparties
with ratings of at least 'A-'/'F2' are generally eligible to support the ratings
of tranches of 'AA+sf' or lower, and that counterparties with ratings of at
least 'BBB+'/'F2' are generally eligible to support the ratings of tranches of
'A+sf' or below.
Tranches which are currently on RWN because of ineligible counterparty exposures
will remain on RWN. If such exposures continue or increase as a result of
further downgrades of financial institutions and effective mitigants are not
implemented, further downgrades of the affected SF tranches are likely.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
