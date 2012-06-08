June 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 7 basis points (bps) to 224 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 3 bps to 715 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 8 bps to 155 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' expanded by 7 bps each to 195 bps and 272 bps, respectively. The 'BB' and 'B' spreads tightened by 3 bps each to 511 bps and 757 bps, respectively, and 'CCC' tightened by 9 bps to 1,146 bps. By industry, financial institutions widened by 6 bps to 317 bps, and banks and industrials widened by 5 bps each to 351 bps and 326 bps, respectively. Utilities expanded by 7 bps to 230 bps, and telecommunications widened by 2 bps to 367 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 206 bps and below its five-year moving average of 242 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 670 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 733 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.