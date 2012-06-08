June 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BG Energy Capital plc's planned capital
securities due 2072 a 'BBB+(exp)' expected rating. The final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the
preliminary prospectus dated 8 June 2012.
The hybrid securities will be guaranteed by BG Energy Holdings Limited (BG,
'A'/Stable). A full list of the ratings of BG and its finance subsidiaries is at
the end of this comment.
The upcoming capital securities are deeply subordinated and rank senior only to
BG's share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the
issuer.
The 'BBB+(exp)' expected rating assigned to the capital securities is two
notches down from BG's 'A' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance
with the agency's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 15 December 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com.
The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with
regards to subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years,
full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of
default.
The notes' maturity is 2072. However the effective, remaining maturity,
according to Fitch's hybrid criteria is November 2037, which is the second
step-up date. From this date, the coupon step-up will increase to 100bps from
25bps and the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language
disclosing the company's intent to redeem the instrument at its call date with
the proceeds of a like instrument or with equity.
The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes on the first call date
(November 2017), the first step-up date (November 2022), when there will be a
coupon step-up of 25bps, and on any annual interest payment date thereafter.
There is no look-back provision in the notes' documentation, which gives the
issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on the notes. The coupon
deferral is not limited in time until the notes' maturity and deferrals of
coupon payments are cumulative. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory
settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including
a declaration or payment of a dividend.
BG's IDR reflects the company's solid business profile as a medium-sized oil and
gas company with strong operating metrics in exploration and production and a
strong position in the global LNG market. The rating also reflects Fitch's
expectations of a deterioration in BG's credit metrics in 2012-2014 due to the
company's growth strategy and a large capex plan, mostly related to its projects
in Australia and Brazil. BG aims to lower the negative impact of its ambitious
capex on credit ratios through a USD5bn asset disposal programme for 2012-2013,
related mostly to transmission and distribution assets.
The ratings are as follows:
BG Energy Holdings Limited
Long-term IDR: 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: 'F1'
BG Energy Capital plc
Senior unsecured rating: 'A'
Commercial paper programme rating: 'F1'
Capital securities expected rating: 'BBB+(exp)'
BG Energy Finance Inc.
Commercial paper programme rating: 'F1'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, and
'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis' dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
