June 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned BG Energy Capital plc's planned capital securities due 2072 a 'BBB+(exp)' expected rating. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming materially to the preliminary prospectus dated 8 June 2012. The hybrid securities will be guaranteed by BG Energy Holdings Limited (BG, 'A'/Stable). A full list of the ratings of BG and its finance subsidiaries is at the end of this comment. The upcoming capital securities are deeply subordinated and rank senior only to BG's share capital, while coupon payments can be deferred at the option of the issuer. The 'BBB+(exp)' expected rating assigned to the capital securities is two notches down from BG's 'A' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with the agency's criteria, "Treatment and Notching of Hybrid in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. The securities qualify for 50% equity credit as they meet Fitch's criteria with regards to subordination, remaining effective maturity of at least five years, full discretion to defer coupons for at least five years and limited events of default. The notes' maturity is 2072. However the effective, remaining maturity, according to Fitch's hybrid criteria is November 2037, which is the second step-up date. From this date, the coupon step-up will increase to 100bps from 25bps and the issuer will no longer be subject to replacement language disclosing the company's intent to redeem the instrument at its call date with the proceeds of a like instrument or with equity. The issuer has a call option to redeem the notes on the first call date (November 2017), the first step-up date (November 2022), when there will be a coupon step-up of 25bps, and on any annual interest payment date thereafter. There is no look-back provision in the notes' documentation, which gives the issuer full discretion to defer ongoing coupon payments on the notes. The coupon deferral is not limited in time until the notes' maturity and deferrals of coupon payments are cumulative. The company will be obliged to make a mandatory settlement of deferred interest payments under certain circumstances, including a declaration or payment of a dividend. BG's IDR reflects the company's solid business profile as a medium-sized oil and gas company with strong operating metrics in exploration and production and a strong position in the global LNG market. The rating also reflects Fitch's expectations of a deterioration in BG's credit metrics in 2012-2014 due to the company's growth strategy and a large capex plan, mostly related to its projects in Australia and Brazil. BG aims to lower the negative impact of its ambitious capex on credit ratios through a USD5bn asset disposal programme for 2012-2013, related mostly to transmission and distribution assets. The ratings are as follows: BG Energy Holdings Limited Long-term IDR: 'A', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: 'F1' BG Energy Capital plc Senior unsecured rating: 'A' Commercial paper programme rating: 'F1' Capital securities expected rating: 'BBB+(exp)' BG Energy Finance Inc. Commercial paper programme rating: 'F1' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis