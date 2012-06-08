June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Xuthus (European Loan Conduit No. 29) SA's notes, as follows: EUR573.1m class A (XS0332859650) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR59.8m class B (XS0332859908) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR59.8m class C (XS0332860237) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmation follows today's announcement, via the publication of an RIS notification, that transaction parties intend to bring about full repayment of the rated note classes on or before the next interest-payment-date. Following this transaction, which is expected to offer greater flexibility to creditors in negotiating with the borrower, current noteholders will remain exposed to credit risk, though in the form of an unrated A-note as opposed to rated notes. If this transaction does not happen, the inflexibility offered by the current structure means that Fitch would expect to take negative rating action in light of on-going underperformance, including payment default of the whole loan following recent expiry of cash backed rental guarantees. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria" dated 4 April 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria