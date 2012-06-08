Overview -- On May 25, 2012, Bankia S.A. and its parent company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA) published a restatement of their 2011 financial accounts to show substantial losses, impairing its consolidated capital, which is now noncompliant with minimum regulatory capital ratios. -- Since Bankia now benefits from regulatory forbearance, we are revising its stand-alone credit profile to 'ccc+' from 'b+'. -- As a result, we are lowering our issue ratings on Bankia's nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'CCC-' from 'B-' and on BFA's to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch negative. -- We are keeping our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia and our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch negative reflects the possibility that we would lower the ratings if we conclude from analysing the group's restructuring plan that benefits from the state's capital support for Bankia are not sufficient in the short term to warrant revising its SACP upward to 'bb'. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its issue ratings on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by Spanish bank Bankia S.A. to 'CCC-' from 'B-', and on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by its holding company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), to 'CC' from 'CCC+'. The issue ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. We are keeping our 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia and our 'B+' long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. We also affirmed our 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Bankia and BFA. Rationale The rating action follows the publication of Bankia and BFA's restated 2011 financial accounts on May 25, 2012. According to the restated accounts, the group incurred substantial losses during in 2011 (EUR3.3 billion on a consolidated basis), impairing its regulatory capital position, which is currently noncompliant with the Spanish regulator's minimum regulatory requirements. In accordance with our criteria, our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on a financial institution that does not comply with minimum regulatory capital ratios (and therefore benefits from regulatory forbearance) cannot be higher than 'ccc+'. We are therefore revising downward Bankia's SACP to 'ccc+' from 'b+'. The downward revision of Bankia's SACP has a direct implication on our issue ratings on the bank's nondeferrable subordinated debt, because the issue ratings are notched down from the SACP. Following today's rating action, our 'CCC-' rating on Bankia's nondeferrable subordinated debt stands two notches below the bank's SACP. In turn, our 'CC' rating on BFA's nondeferrable subordinated debt now stands one notch below the rating that we would assign to a similar instrument issued by the group's core operating entity.. Our long-term ratings on both banks remain on CreditWatch negative as we are still reviewing the group's restructuring plan. In line with our criteria for rating nonoperating holding companies, we analyze Bankia and its controlling holding company BFA on a consolidated basis, using BFA's consolidated financial information. We consider Bankia to be the group's "core" operating entity, as our criteria define this term. We rate BFA three notches below Bankia to reflect the structural subordination of BFA's creditors toward those of Bankia and BFA's high double leverage. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next six weeks. We could lower our ratings on Bankia and BFA if we conclude that the benefits of Bankia receiving capital support from the state in the short term are not sufficient to trigger a revision of Bankia's SACP to 'bb'. This could happen if: -- The amount of capital to be injected by the state is not sufficient to improve Bankia's capital and earnings to a level we consider at least commensurate with our "moderate" assessment; -- We were to conclude that the new management team will not successfully implement a plan to turnaround the institution, the franchise is severely damaged by the financial stress that the bank is currently suffering, or the institution is required to downsize its operations significantly and loses its current strong market position, leading us to revise downward our "adequate" assessment of Bankia's business position; -- We were to believe that the group's asset quality would underperform our expectations this year and next, and therefore revised downward our "moderate" assessment of Bankia's risk position; or -- Pressures on funding and liquidity intensify. In addition, if we downgrade the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) we could also take a negative rating action on Bankia (and therefore on BFA), given that it benefits from government support. Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if, following our review of Bankia's restructuring plan, we conclude that we should revise our assessment of Bankia's SACP to 'bb' from 'ccc+'. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/B Certificate Of Deposit B+/Watch Neg/B Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A. Preference Stock* CC Caymadrid International Ltd. Senior Unsecured(4) BB+/Watch Neg Commercial Paper(4) B Madrid Finance B.V. Commercial Paper(4) B *Guaranteed by Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (4)Guaranteed by Bankia S.A.