Overview -- U.S.-based oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Comstock Resources Inc. issued $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020, using the proceeds to pay down its credit facility. -- As a result of the increased liquidity, we are revising our outlook to stable from negative. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, as well as the 'B-' issue-level rating on its unsecured debt. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's liquidity will remain "adequate" over at least the next 12 months, and credit protection measures will remain appropriate for the rating category. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources Inc. and revised the outlook to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' issue-level rating on Comstock's senior unsecured debt. Rationale The outlook revision reflects Comstock's improved liquidity following the issuance of $300 million 9.5% senior unsecured notes due 2020. Net proceeds from the offering were used to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. As a result, we estimate current liquidity stands at about $385 million, consisting of $365 million of availability under its credit facility and about $20 million of cash and marketable securities. We expect the company to draw down liquidity over the course of the next six months, but it should still exceed $250 million at the end of 2012. The ratings on Comstock reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Comstock's production is about 90% natural gas, and the company has no natural gas hedges in place. We expect natural gas prices to remain weak over the next one to two years, which will pressure the company's profitability while it shifts capital to oil projects. Additional factors that we incorporate in the rating are Comstock's small, geographically concentrated reserve base, competitive cost structure, and experienced management team. Comstock is an independent E&P company that operates primarily onshore in Texas and Louisiana. As of year-end 2011, the company's proven reserve base was relatively small, at about 1.3 trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe), and weighted toward natural gas (85%). After focusing for the past several years on leasing and developing its Haynesville Shale natural gas play, Comstock began shifting its resources to oil in 2010. It now holds 28,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale, and in late 2011, the company made a sizable, debt-financed acquisition in the Permian Basin (55,000 net acres). As a result, the company's proven reserve base is now 15% oil, up from 2% at the end of 2010, and average first-quarter 2012 production was roughly 12% oil and natural gas liquids. We estimate total liquids production in 2012 will constitute 15% of total production. Although Comstock's cost structure is competitive due to efficiencies it gained in the Haynesville shale, costs are likely to rise as the company shifts to higher-cost oil production. Despite the increasing oil revenues, we expect Comstock's profitability to be weak this year because of depressed natural gas prices, the company's lack of natural gas hedges, and the increased costs associated with establishing new operations in the Permian Basin. We estimate that Comstock's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes, excluding stock-based compensation and exploration expense) per mcfe of production was $0.50 in 2011 and will likely be negative in 2012, although operating income should improve in 2013 as oil production ramps up. We classify Comstock's financial risk as aggressive. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Comstock had total debt of $1.2 billion, including our analytical adjustments for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. Debt to EBITDA plus exploration expense (EBITDAX) was an aggressive 3.7x as of year-end 2011, up from 2.1x at year-end 2010. The weakening in credit metrics primarily reflects significant cash outflows funded through borrowings, to support the company's drilling program and acquisitions, to increase its production of oil over the next couple of years. We are projecting about 7% production growth in 2012 (all the result of higher oil volumes), to about 280 MMcfe/day. Therefore, based on our price assumptions of $2.00 per million British thermal unit (mmbtu) Henry Hub natural gas and $85 per barrel (bbl) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, we project EBITDAX of about $325 million, which would result in debt to EBITDAX of more than 3.8x at year-end 2012. For 2013, we are projecting overall production will decline by 10% to 15% to 250 MMcfe/day, although oil volumes should increase by 35%, resulting in an EBITDAX of nearly $400 million based on our price assumptions of $2.75/mmbtu Henry Hub natural gas and $80/bbl WTI crude oil. This would result in debt to EBITDAX improving to the mid-3x level. Liquidity We assess Comstock's liquidity as adequate. Key elements of our liquidity analysis include: -- Following the bank debt paydown, we estimate Comstock's current liquidity stands at about $385 million, consisting of $4 million in cash, $17 million in Stone Energy Corp. stock, and about $365 million available under its $655 million borrowing base (including $85 million available through Dec. 31, 2012). -- Capital spending of $458 million in 2012 will likely exceed cash flows from operations by $210 million in 2012, under our pricing assumptions. -- In 2013, we estimate capital spending of $400 million will exceed cash flows from operations by about $90 million, under our pricing assumptions. -- We estimate the company will fund these gaps by drawing down its credit facility. -- At the end of 2012, we estimate liquidity will be $250 million, consisting primarily of the amount available under Comstock's $570 million borrowing base (assuming the $85 million is no longer available). -- At the end of 2013, we estimate liquidity will be $155 million, consisting of the availability under Comstock's borrowing base. -- Although Comstock could reduce capital expenditures to shore up liquidity, we believe that would be difficult because it has allocated nearly 100% of its budget to oil projects. Therefore, any reduction in capital expenditure would limit the company's projected oil production growth. -- Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance with the revolving credit facility's financial covenants, which require Comstock to maintain a debt to EBITDAX ratio of less than 4.5x and a current ratio of at least 0.9x. -- Comstock has indicated it is exploring potential joint venture opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale that, if executed, could bolster liquidity. -- Comstock has no near-term maturities of long-term debt. Recovery analysis For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Comstock, published March 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's liquidity will remain adequate over at least the next 12 months, and credit protection measures will remain appropriate for the rating category. We could lower our rating if liquidity falls to less than $100 million or debt to EBITDAX exceeds 5x for a sustained period. This would most likely occur as a result of oil production not ramping up as we expect or a reduced borrowing base. Given the company's limited scale and reliance on weak natural gas prices, a positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 -- Robust Oil Prices Keep U.S. Oil And Gas Sector Largely Stable, Jan. 24, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Comstock Resources Inc. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Comstock Resources Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Comstock Resources Inc. Senior unsecured B- Recovery Rating 5