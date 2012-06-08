OVERVIEW
-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis in line with our
December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- Consequently, we have taken various rating actions in Landmark
Mortgage Securities No. 1 and Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2.
-- Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and No. 2 are U.K. RMBS
transactions backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by
Amber Homeloans, Infinity Mortgages, and Unity Homeloans.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today took various credit rating actions in Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1
PLC and in Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2 PLC (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow the application of our December 2011 U.K.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria and our 2012
counterparty criteria. On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed the notes on CreditWatch
negative following the implementation of our 2011 U.K. criteria.
CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
In our opinion, the collateral pools for both transactions have exhibited
relatively stable performance in recent periods. Arrears of more than 90 days
for Landmark No. 1 and Landmark No. 2 are currently stable at 25.10% and
23.95%, respectively. Cumulative losses are also stable at 3.36% for Landmark
No. 1, and 5.74% for Landmark No. 2.
Both transactions are currently paying sequentially and have a 90+ day
delinquency pro rata trigger of 20%. However, given the proximity of the
current 90+ day delinquency level to the pro rata trigger, we have considered
the possibility of this transaction paying pro rata at a point in the future
based on historical arrears movements. We have factored this into our cash
flow analysis.
The application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria results in a higher
weighted-average foreclosure frequency and a higher weighted-average loss
severity for both transactions. This has led to an overall increase in the
required credit coverage for both transactions.
As a more seasoned transaction, the credit enhancement levels for Landmark No.
1's class B and C notes have increased significantly to more than offset the
increase in required credit enhancement under our criteria. As a result, these
notes are able to pass our updated cash flow stresses at higher rating levels.
By contrast, this has not been the case for Landmark No. 2's class B and C
notes, where credit enhancement levels have been unable to accumulate to
levels that pass our updated cash flow stresses at their current ratings. We
have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on
Landmark No. 1's class B and C notes. We lowered and removed from CreditWatch
negative our ratings on Landmark No. 2's class B notes, and affirmed and
removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes.
For the class D notes in both transactions, we have affirmed the ratings at
their current levels based on our credit and cash flow analysis and our view
that these classes of notes are unlikely to default within the next 12 months.
APPLICATION OF COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA
In both transactions, the class A notes are able to pass our updated cash flow
stresses at higher rating levels. However, we do not view the swap
counterparty documentation to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.
As such, the highest potential rating in each transaction is the issuer credit
rating on Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1), plus one notch. These notes are
no longer on CreditWatch negative due to the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS
criteria, but remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty-related reasons.
CREDIT STABILITY
Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected
deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of
one year and three years under moderate stress conditions, are in line with
our Credit Stability Criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,"
published on May 3, 2010).
Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and No. 2 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS
transactions, with mortgages originated by Amber Homeloans Ltd., Infinity
Mortgages Ltd., and Unity Homeloans Ltd.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available at .
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1
EUR105.2, GBP127.1 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
B A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Neg
Ca BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
Cc BB+ (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg
Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
D B (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Aa AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
Ac AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but
they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.
Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2
EUR51.5 Million, GBP322.645 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
Ba BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg
Bc BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg
Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
C B (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg
Rating Affirmed
D B- (sf) B- (sf)
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative
Aa AA- (sf) /Watch Neg AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
Ac AA- (sf) /Watch Neg AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but
they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.