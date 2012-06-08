OVERVIEW -- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis in line with our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. -- Consequently, we have taken various rating actions in Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2. -- Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and No. 2 are U.K. RMBS transactions backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages originated by Amber Homeloans, Infinity Mortgages, and Unity Homeloans. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1 PLC and in Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2 PLC (see list below). Today's rating actions follow the application of our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria and our 2012 counterparty criteria. On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed the notes on CreditWatch negative following the implementation of our 2011 U.K. criteria. CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS In our opinion, the collateral pools for both transactions have exhibited relatively stable performance in recent periods. Arrears of more than 90 days for Landmark No. 1 and Landmark No. 2 are currently stable at 25.10% and 23.95%, respectively. Cumulative losses are also stable at 3.36% for Landmark No. 1, and 5.74% for Landmark No. 2. Both transactions are currently paying sequentially and have a 90+ day delinquency pro rata trigger of 20%. However, given the proximity of the current 90+ day delinquency level to the pro rata trigger, we have considered the possibility of this transaction paying pro rata at a point in the future based on historical arrears movements. We have factored this into our cash flow analysis. The application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria results in a higher weighted-average foreclosure frequency and a higher weighted-average loss severity for both transactions. This has led to an overall increase in the required credit coverage for both transactions. As a more seasoned transaction, the credit enhancement levels for Landmark No. 1's class B and C notes have increased significantly to more than offset the increase in required credit enhancement under our criteria. As a result, these notes are able to pass our updated cash flow stresses at higher rating levels. By contrast, this has not been the case for Landmark No. 2's class B and C notes, where credit enhancement levels have been unable to accumulate to levels that pass our updated cash flow stresses at their current ratings. We have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Landmark No. 1's class B and C notes. We lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Landmark No. 2's class B notes, and affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes. For the class D notes in both transactions, we have affirmed the ratings at their current levels based on our credit and cash flow analysis and our view that these classes of notes are unlikely to default within the next 12 months. APPLICATION OF COUNTERPARTY CRITERIA In both transactions, the class A notes are able to pass our updated cash flow stresses at higher rating levels. However, we do not view the swap counterparty documentation to be in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. As such, the highest potential rating in each transaction is the issuer credit rating on Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Stable/A-1), plus one notch. These notes are no longer on CreditWatch negative due to the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, but remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty-related reasons. CREDIT STABILITY Our credit stability analysis indicates that the maximum projected deterioration that we would expect at each rating level for time horizons of one year and three years under moderate stress conditions, are in line with our Credit Stability Criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 1 and No. 2 are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions, with mortgages originated by Amber Homeloans Ltd., Infinity Mortgages Ltd., and Unity Homeloans Ltd. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. Landmark Mortgage Securities No. 2 EUR51.5 Million, GBP322.645 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative Ba BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg Bc BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative C B (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg Rating Affirmed D B- (sf) B- (sf) Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Negative Aa AA- (sf) /Watch Neg AA- (sf)/Watch Neg Ac AA- (sf) /Watch Neg AA- (sf)/Watch Neg These ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for credit reasons, but they remain on CreditWatch negative for counterparty reasons.