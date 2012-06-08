June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' senior debt rating to American Financial Group Inc.'s (AFG) senior unsecured notes offering of up to $230 million. These notes will rank equally with AFG's existing and future unsecured senior notes. AFG intends to use the proceeds to redeem the outstanding balance on certain indebtedness. There will be no change in AFG's adjusted debt and financial leverage ratios, which at year-end 2011 stood at 19.3% and 19.6%, respectively. This is because the company will use these new notes to redeem its existing debt of equal amounts. There could be a modest improvement in AFG's interest coverage to the extent that the interest rate on the new notes is less than on those redeemed. AFG's interest coverage was also strong, at 7.2x as of year-end 2011. AFG has reported strong earnings, with a consolidated GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) combined ratio of 92% for its property/casualty operations as of March 31, 2012, compared with 91% for the same period in 2011. Shareholder equity increased to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2012, from $4.4 billion at year-end 2011. The ratings reflect the group's strong competitive position enhanced by diversified specialty property/casualty insurance and selected life-insurance products, very strong operating performance with low volatility and very strong capital adequacy, and appropriate financial leverage supportive of the rating. The investment portfolio's exposure to adverse economic conditions, high dependence on reinsurance recoverables, and elevated uncertainty related to the life segment's competitive position (given the strategic shift in its distribution model) partially offset these positive factors. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST American Financial Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable NEW RATING American Financial Group Inc. Senior unsec notes BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.