June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad
y Subsidiarias' (Grupo ICE) ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term national scale (Costa Rica) at 'AAA(cri)';
--Long-term national scale (El Salvador) at 'AAA(slv)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the following debt ratings for Grupo Ice:
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured domestic long-term debt (Costa Rica) at 'AAA(cri)';
--Senior unsecured domestic long-term debt (El Salvador) at 'AAA(slv)';
--Senior unsecured domestic short-term debt at 'F1+(cri)'.
Grupo ICE's ratings are supported by the company's linkage to the Sovereign of
Costa Rica (FC and LC IDRs rated 'BB+' by Fitch) that stems from the government
ownership. The linkage between Grupo ICE and the government also reflects the
company's political risk resulting from its tariff approval process and
government mandated strategy, which temper the ratings to that of the sovereign.
The ratings also reflect the government's implicit and explicit support, the
company's diversified portfolio of assets and adequate financial profile. Also
factored into Grupo ICE's ratings is the company's aggressive capital
expenditure program aimed at maintaining a strong market share position in the
telecommunication business and an adequate installed electric generation
capacity.
DIVERSIFIED ASSET PORTFOLIO:
Grupo ICE's ratings are supported by the company's diversified portfolio of
assets and its strong business position in Costa Rica's electricity and
telecommunication industries. The ratings reflect the company's low business
risk resulting from its business diversification and characteristics as a
utility service provider.
Grupo ICE has a legal monopoly in the electricity sector in Costa Rica. The
issuer is the largest power generator and electric distribution utility company
in the country. As of year-end 2011, Grupo ICE had an installed electric
generation capacity of 2,050 megawatts (MW) (national capacity of 2,650MW) and
was the exclusive owner of the national transmission grid. The national electric
industry includes private generation, municipal distribution and electric
cooperatives that can generate energy in coordination with Grupo ICE or sell
their energy to Grupo ICE. The company is expected to remain a leader in the
telecommunications industry in the country, notwithstanding recent changes that
opened the industry to competition. Although this will increase competition in
the telecommunication industry, it is also expected to enhance regulatory
transparency.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE:
Grupo ICE's ratings reflect the company's adequate financial profile
characterized by moderate leverage and satisfactory interest coverage, yet with
some exposure to foreign exchange risk, which should deteriorate over the medium
term as the company pursues its capital expenditures plan. At the end 2011 ICE's
EBITDA reached USD 592.6 million, which was lower than the 2010 results of USD
643.4 million. The reduction is related to the decrease in tariffs for 2011, the
delay in the recognition of the fuel cost for thermal generation and higher
marketing and promotional costs in the telecommunications segment in response to
increased competition.
For 2012, the regulator approved for Grupo ICE an ordinary electric tariffs
increase of 6.5% on average; in addition it authorized an extraordinary tariff
increase to recover the fuel costs not recognized in 2011. Fitch expects that
these changes in electricity tariffs and a projected growth of electric demand
of 4%-5% in 2012 would allow Grupo ICE to maintain its leverage in line with
Fitch's expectations of approximately 5.0x.
At December 2011, Grupo ICE reported total debt of USD2.9 billion, of which
USD407 million was short-term and almost 80% was denominated in USD. This
translated into a moderate financial leverage, as measured by total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR of approximately 5.5x (FFO Adjusted Leverage of 3.5x). The
company's interest coverage as measured by EBITDAR-to-interest and rent expenses
was at 2.3x (5.8 x EBITDA/Interest).
AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLAN:
Grupo ICE's capital investment plan over the next several years is considered
aggressive and could weaken the company's financial profile, absent increased
cash flow generation and adequate tariff adjustments. The company plans to
invest approximately USD3.7 billion over the next five years in order to supply
electricity to meet demand and maintain its leadership position in the
telecommunication business in Costa Rica. This represents a variation from
Fitch's previous expectations of approximately USD 5.0 billon in the same
period, reflecting an adjustment of the company's business plan accordingly to
market and economic conditions.
Going forward, Grupo ICE's credit metrics could deteriorate significantly.
Leverage could increase to over 5.0x if the company finances its capital
investment plan heavily with debt and the revenues associated to these
investments are delayed beyond the expected ramp up timeframe. Grupo ICE expects
to finance its investments with a combination of internal cash flow, debt, Build
Operate and Transfer (BOT) transactions, project finance vehicles and operating
leases.
HIGH EXPOSURE TO REGULATORY AND POLITICAL INTERFERENCE:
Grupo ICE is highly exposed to regulatory interference risk given the lack of
clear and transparent electricity tariff schemes. Every year the company submits
to the regulator for approval an electricity tariff for end users. Historically,
the regulator has approved these tariffs at levels that do not fully recognize
the company's moderate exposure to fuel prices borne by its thermoelectric
generation business (8-10% in average of annual generation). Positive for the
company's business and financial profile is the recently approved mechanism to
adjust tariffs to reflect fuel cost fluctuations. The regulator authorized an
automatic scheme to recognize fuel cost variations on a quarterly basis. This
change will positively impact Grupo ICE's working capital and reduce its
exposure to hydrology risk.
The recent Telecom regulatory framework considers changes in tariffs and
competition rules. Fitch expects that new regulations could enhance regulatory
transparency. Nevertheless, telecommunications tariffs have been unchanged since
2006.
Despite the regulatory risk, Grupo ICE has managed to maintain stable cash flow
generation. Also, the company is exposed to political interference given that
the government appoints and removes ICE's directors and executives, sets and
approves the company's tariffs, and regulates its budget.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (July 28,
2011).
