June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad y Subsidiarias' (Grupo ICE) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; --Long-term national scale (Costa Rica) at 'AAA(cri)'; --Long-term national scale (El Salvador) at 'AAA(slv)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the following debt ratings for Grupo Ice: --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured domestic long-term debt (Costa Rica) at 'AAA(cri)'; --Senior unsecured domestic long-term debt (El Salvador) at 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior unsecured domestic short-term debt at 'F1+(cri)'. Grupo ICE's ratings are supported by the company's linkage to the Sovereign of Costa Rica (FC and LC IDRs rated 'BB+' by Fitch) that stems from the government ownership. The linkage between Grupo ICE and the government also reflects the company's political risk resulting from its tariff approval process and government mandated strategy, which temper the ratings to that of the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the government's implicit and explicit support, the company's diversified portfolio of assets and adequate financial profile. Also factored into Grupo ICE's ratings is the company's aggressive capital expenditure program aimed at maintaining a strong market share position in the telecommunication business and an adequate installed electric generation capacity. DIVERSIFIED ASSET PORTFOLIO: Grupo ICE's ratings are supported by the company's diversified portfolio of assets and its strong business position in Costa Rica's electricity and telecommunication industries. The ratings reflect the company's low business risk resulting from its business diversification and characteristics as a utility service provider. Grupo ICE has a legal monopoly in the electricity sector in Costa Rica. The issuer is the largest power generator and electric distribution utility company in the country. As of year-end 2011, Grupo ICE had an installed electric generation capacity of 2,050 megawatts (MW) (national capacity of 2,650MW) and was the exclusive owner of the national transmission grid. The national electric industry includes private generation, municipal distribution and electric cooperatives that can generate energy in coordination with Grupo ICE or sell their energy to Grupo ICE. The company is expected to remain a leader in the telecommunications industry in the country, notwithstanding recent changes that opened the industry to competition. Although this will increase competition in the telecommunication industry, it is also expected to enhance regulatory transparency. ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE: Grupo ICE's ratings reflect the company's adequate financial profile characterized by moderate leverage and satisfactory interest coverage, yet with some exposure to foreign exchange risk, which should deteriorate over the medium term as the company pursues its capital expenditures plan. At the end 2011 ICE's EBITDA reached USD 592.6 million, which was lower than the 2010 results of USD 643.4 million. The reduction is related to the decrease in tariffs for 2011, the delay in the recognition of the fuel cost for thermal generation and higher marketing and promotional costs in the telecommunications segment in response to increased competition. For 2012, the regulator approved for Grupo ICE an ordinary electric tariffs increase of 6.5% on average; in addition it authorized an extraordinary tariff increase to recover the fuel costs not recognized in 2011. Fitch expects that these changes in electricity tariffs and a projected growth of electric demand of 4%-5% in 2012 would allow Grupo ICE to maintain its leverage in line with Fitch's expectations of approximately 5.0x. At December 2011, Grupo ICE reported total debt of USD2.9 billion, of which USD407 million was short-term and almost 80% was denominated in USD. This translated into a moderate financial leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR of approximately 5.5x (FFO Adjusted Leverage of 3.5x). The company's interest coverage as measured by EBITDAR-to-interest and rent expenses was at 2.3x (5.8 x EBITDA/Interest). AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLAN: Grupo ICE's capital investment plan over the next several years is considered aggressive and could weaken the company's financial profile, absent increased cash flow generation and adequate tariff adjustments. The company plans to invest approximately USD3.7 billion over the next five years in order to supply electricity to meet demand and maintain its leadership position in the telecommunication business in Costa Rica. This represents a variation from Fitch's previous expectations of approximately USD 5.0 billon in the same period, reflecting an adjustment of the company's business plan accordingly to market and economic conditions. Going forward, Grupo ICE's credit metrics could deteriorate significantly. Leverage could increase to over 5.0x if the company finances its capital investment plan heavily with debt and the revenues associated to these investments are delayed beyond the expected ramp up timeframe. Grupo ICE expects to finance its investments with a combination of internal cash flow, debt, Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) transactions, project finance vehicles and operating leases. HIGH EXPOSURE TO REGULATORY AND POLITICAL INTERFERENCE: Grupo ICE is highly exposed to regulatory interference risk given the lack of clear and transparent electricity tariff schemes. Every year the company submits to the regulator for approval an electricity tariff for end users. Historically, the regulator has approved these tariffs at levels that do not fully recognize the company's moderate exposure to fuel prices borne by its thermoelectric generation business (8-10% in average of annual generation). Positive for the company's business and financial profile is the recently approved mechanism to adjust tariffs to reflect fuel cost fluctuations. The regulator authorized an automatic scheme to recognize fuel cost variations on a quarterly basis. This change will positively impact Grupo ICE's working capital and reduce its exposure to hydrology risk. The recent Telecom regulatory framework considers changes in tariffs and competition rules. Fitch expects that new regulations could enhance regulatory transparency. Nevertheless, telecommunications tariffs have been unchanged since 2006. Despite the regulatory risk, Grupo ICE has managed to maintain stable cash flow generation. Also, the company is exposed to political interference given that the government appoints and removes ICE's directors and executives, sets and approves the company's tariffs, and regulates its budget. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (July 28, 2011). 