June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'CCC' rating
and developing outlook on Parsippany, N.J.-based real estate and relocation
services company Realogy Corp. are not currently affected by the company's IPO
filing today. Realogy's S-1 filing contemplates a potential $1 billion initial
public offering of its common stock, the proceeds of which would be used to
reduce the company's large debt balances. Concurrent with a potential IPO, we
believe that about $2 billion in convertible notes in Realogy's capital
structure would convert to equity. Conversion and use of potential future IPO
proceeds for debt repayment could result in a financial profile supportive of a
corporate credit rating for Realogy in the 'B' rating category, if an IPO should
occur. (For our latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard
& Poor's research report on Realogy published Jan. 25, 2012.)
Even though our economists believe the U.S. residential housing market may be
experiencing an early soft recovery in terms of existing home sales, home
prices may remain low for years because of the large shadow inventory of
unsold homes. We believe it is too early to call a sustainable recovery in
housing. However, in the event that we become confident a U.S. residential
housing recovery is sustainable and a Realogy IPO is imminent, we would likely
place our Realogy rating on CreditWatch with positive implications and
communicate to the marketplace our expectation for the rating pro forma for an
IPO.