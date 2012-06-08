Overview
-- Las Vegas-based American Pacific Corp. announced it has reached
an agreement to divest its Aerospace Equipment segment for gross proceeds of
approximately $46 million.
-- We are revising our outlook on American Pacific to positive from
stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'B'
corporate credit rating, on the company.
-- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that improving operating
performance over the next year and the likely use of a majority of the
divestiture proceeds for debt reduction could support credit metrics in line
with slightly higher ratings.
Rating Action
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
American Pacific Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
all our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the company's recent announcement that it has
reached an agreement to sell its Aerospace Equipment segment to Moog Inc.
(BB/Stable/--) for gross proceeds of $46 million. We view the transaction as
neutral to the business risk profile because this segment offered lower
growth, generated somewhat lower EBITDA margins than that of the overall
company, and served the same end markets as the specialty chemicals segment.
However, we expect the company to use the majority of the proceeds to reduce
debt given its focus on strengthening its balance sheet, thus enhancing the
financial risk profile. The outlook revision also reflects our expectation
that American Pacific will sustain the recent improvement in its operating
performance and credit metrics. Total debt (adjusted for capitalized operating
leases, environmental liabilities, and unfunded pension and other
postretirement obligations) to EBITDA improved significantly to 3.3x as of
March 31, 2012, from a trough of 10.6x for the same period the prior year.
Based on our scenario forecasts, the company will likely maintain leverage
between 3x and 4x over the next year, given our expectations for moderate debt
reduction, which the loss of about $5 million in EBITDA from the divested
segment partially offsets.
The ratings on American Pacific reflect the company's business position as a
niche provider of ammonium perchlorate (AP) and active pharmaceutical
ingredients. The ratings also reflect a narrow customer and product base,
demand that is somewhat dependent on governmental appropriations in the AP
business, and the continued success of a few key drugs in the active
pharmaceutical ingredients business. Partially offsetting these risks are the
company's positions as a sole- and dual-source supplier in markets that
represent a significant portion of its revenues. We characterize the company's
business profile as "weak" and financial profile as "aggressive".
American Pacific generated approximately $239 million in revenues for the 12
months ended March 31, 2012. The company's fine chemicals business consists of
the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharmaceutical
customers. High switching costs--once a drug receives Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) approval--and limited pricing pressure from the customer
base mitigate the high customer concentration risk for this business. (The
company derives about 86% of this segment's sales from four customers.)
However, it's still exposed to risks associated with FDA approvals of new
products, newer drugs that compete with current drug offerings, and, to a
lesser extent, generic drug competition as patents expire. The loss of a key
customer as a result of one or more of these factors could significantly
affect profitability and cash flows.
The company, through its more-profitable specialty chemicals segment, is the
sole U.S. domestic supplier of AP, a chemical used as an oxidizing agent in
composite solid fuels for rockets and booster motors. A relatively small
number of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and NASA contractors generate
demand in this market. Risks inherent in government contracts and dependence
on Congressional appropriations, particularly in an election year, make the
outlook for long-term demand uncertain. Moreover, the company's single
operating facility for AP is subject to hazards associated with chemical
manufacturing and other potential disruptions that could limit production. The
dual lines of production that the company has in place at this facility
mitigate only some of this risk. Although AP customer volume requirements vary
substantially from quarter to quarter, the company conducts a meaningful
portion of its business through contracts that provide some protection against
volume and margin deterioration.
The continued uncertainty in demand for AP over the next few years reflects
the potential that programs related to NASA and ongoing requirements from the
DoD could affect the level and timing of profits. In fiscal 2011, the company
generated the bulk of earnings in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of
the timing of orders for AP. However, we expect increased sales and
profitability from a mix of new and existing products in its fine chemicals
segment to somewhat offset the potential for irregular profitability within
its specialty chemicals segment. Earlier this year, the Drug Enforcement
Agency (DEA) approved American Pacific as a bulk manufacturer of schedule II
controlled substances, and the company signed a long-term contract with a
large pharmaceutical customer. We believe the company's penetration into this
area represents a modest revenue growth opportunity.
American Pacific's financial risk profile is aggressive. The key ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was 16% as of March 31, 2012, in
line with the 10% to 15% range that we consider appropriate for the rating.
The company's sizeable environmental liabilities relate to the perchlorate
contamination in groundwater near its former Henderson, Nev., site, with about
$23 million reserved for future remediation efforts as of March 31, 2012.
Although we expect this liability to be manageable given its current liquidity
position, remediation may be more challenging or expensive than we expect.
Liquidity
We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" with cash sources that will more than
cover needs over the next 18 to 24 months. As of March 31, 2012, American
Pacific had about $21 million in cash and no borrowings under $20 million
asset-based lending (ABL) facility. Based on our scenario forecast, we do not
expect the company will need to use this facility in fiscal-year 2012.
Instead, we expect it to fund its near-term liquidity needs through its cash
flows and existing cash balances.
Based on our scenario forecast, we expect free cash flow to be neutral in the
fiscal year ending September 2012, with about $13 million in capital
expenditures and about $12 million in remediation spending, mostly related to
its former Henderson site. Debt maturities are manageable, with no significant
scheduled maturities until November 2014 when the ABL facility would come due
if the senior notes are not refinanced.
There are no maintenance financial covenants in the credit agreement. However,
the ABL facility has springing financial covenants that apply when the company
uses the facility and if availability falls below $5 million. The springing
financial covenants include a 1.1x fixed-charge covenant and an annual capital
expenditure limit of $21.5 million. Based on our scenario forecasts, we do not
expect the company will use its ABL facility and, therefore, it should not be
subject to the springing covenants in the next few quarters.
Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by
1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months;
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and
-- American Pacific would likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks
based on available liquidity.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on American
Pacific, published Feb. 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will use the
divestiture proceeds to moderately reduce debt, thus improving its financial
risk profile. The outlook also reflects our belief that the company's improved
operating performance is sustainable over at least the next year, given its
new product development and increased backlog in the fine chemicals segment.
We could raise the ratings by one notch if the company moderately reduces debt
as we expect, and it is able to increase EBITDA margins by 100 basis points or
more above our expectations. In this scenario, we would expect FFO to total
adjusted debt to approach 20% and that free cash flow would be modestly
positive. We would also need to be more comfortable with the stability and
visibility of American Pacific's future revenue streams.
However, there could be some volatility in quarterly results because of the
uncertainty regarding the timing of profits, particularly in the specialty
chemicals segment. We could consider a downgrade if the company cannot sustain
recent improvements in operating profitability because of unexpected business
challenges, such as the loss of a key customer. Based on our scenario
forecasts, we could lower the rating if organic revenues decline by 15% or
more from our expectations, coupled with a 300-basis point decline in EBITDA
margins. In this scenario, we would expect FFO to total adjusted debt to
decrease below 10%. We would also consider a downgrade if the remediation of
its environmental liabilities proves to be more challenging than we expect,
with the potential for larger cash outlays.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
American Pacific Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
American Pacific Corp.
Senior Unsecured B
Recovery Rating 4
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.