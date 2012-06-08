June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAAmmf' ratings on the following two money market funds (MMFs) managed by the Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco): --Short-term Investments Trust Treasury Portfolio at 'AAAmmf'; --Short-term Investments Trust Government & Agency Portfolio at 'AAAmmf'. The affirmed ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve their investment objective of preserving capital and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The main drivers of the rating affirmations are: --The funds' credit quality; --Short maturity profiles; --Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risk; --The capabilities and resources of Invesco as investment advisor. As of May 24, 2012, Treasury Portfolio and Government & Agency Portfolio had $15.5 billion and $7.8 billion in assets under management, respectively. FUNDS' CREDIT PROFILES Both funds seek to maximize current income to the extent consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity and the maintenance of a stable $1.00 per share net asset value. Treasury Portfolio invests in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury and repurchase agreements backed by Treasury obligations. Government & Agency Portfolio invests in direct obligations of U.S. Treasury and government agency securities and repurchase agreements back by such securities. Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the funds enter repurchase agreement transaction with counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. The funds limit their exposure to an individual counterparty to 25% of their assets. MATURITY PROFILES The funds seek to manage their market risk exposures by limiting their weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, respectively. As of May 24, 2012, Treasury Portfolio had both WAM and WAL of 46 days; Government & Agency Portfolio had a WAM of 40 days and a WAL of 60 days. LIQUIDITY PROFILES The funds invest at least 10% of their assets in daily liquid securities and at least 30% of their assets in weekly liquid securities. As of May 24, 2012, the funds fully met these liquidity requirements. INVESTMENT ADVISOR Invesco is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) which is rated 'BBB+' by Fitch. Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment manager that operates under the Invesco, Invesco Trimark, Invesco Perpetual, and Atlantic Trust, WL Ross and Co., and Invesco PowerShares investment centers, managing assets on behalf of institutions and individuals worldwide through a variety of equity, fixed income, cash management and alternative investment products. As of April 30, 2012, Invesco Ltd. has approximately $668.4 billion in assets under management. Fitch views Invesco Ltd.'s investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the funds. RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality, market or liquidity risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch, including adverse changes in shareholder concentration and/or increase in unanticipated cash outflows. Given the portfolio's primary investment focus on domestic and foreign issuers in the financial sector, the ratings may also be sensitive to material adverse changes in the sector globally. Fitch expects to receive weekly portfolio holdings information from the fund's administrator to conduct surveillance against ratings guidelines and maintain its money market fund rating. Surveillance and analytical information on this fund is expected to be available in the Funds Surveillance section of Fitch's website (www.fitchratings.com, Surveillance > Funds) in the near future. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Invesco. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', March 29, 2011; --'U.S. Money Market Funds Sector Update: First-Quarter 2012', April 16, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria U.S. Money Market Funds Sector Update: First-Quarter 2012