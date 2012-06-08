June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised the ratings on certain hybrid capital securities (known as "may pay" hybrids) issued by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG; A-/Stable/A-2) and related entities (excluding RBS N.V.) to 'BB' from 'C' and removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on May 18, 2012. The rating action follows the first payment of discretionary coupons and dividends on these "may pay" hybrids. The counterparty credit ratings on RBSG and related entities are unaffected by this action. RBSG and related entities today made the first payment of discretionary coupons and dividends on its "may pay" hybrids since RBSG was prohibited from doing so under the terms of an agreement with the European Commission (EC). This two-year prohibition ended on April 29, 2012. Now that the prohibition period has ended and RBSG and related entities have begun payments on affected securities, we have resolved the CreditWatch placement on all these instruments. We have raised the ratings on these "may pay" hybrids to 'BB'. This rating reflects our 'bbb' assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the RBS group, and our view that the notes: -- Are subordinated, for which we deduct one notch; -- Are a gone concern or "nonviability contingent capital" instrument, for which we deduct a further notch; and -- Are either issued by, or rely on the guarantee of, a nonoperating holding company, as opposed to an operating company, for which we deduct a further notch for structural subordination. The 'BB' rating is in line with our ratings on RBSG's "must pay" hybrids, which were not affected by the EC prohibition. If we see a reason to differentiate between the future likelihood of payment on the "may pay" and "must pay" hybrids, we would change the notching as appropriate. The individual hybrid instruments affected were listed in "Standard & Poor's Lists Tier 1 Hybrid Capital Issue Ratings Of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC From March 25 Rating Actions," published on March 25, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Ratings on Certain Hybrids Issued By The Royal Bank of Scotland Group And Related Entities on CreditWatch Positive, May 18, 2012 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Lists Tier 1 Hybrid Capital Issue Ratings Of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC From March 25 Rating Actions, March 25, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.