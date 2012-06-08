June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised
the ratings on certain hybrid capital securities (known as "may pay" hybrids)
issued by The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG; A-/Stable/A-2) and
related entities (excluding RBS N.V.) to 'BB' from 'C' and removed them from
CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on May 18, 2012.
The rating action follows the first payment of discretionary coupons and
dividends on these "may pay" hybrids. The counterparty credit ratings on RBSG
and related entities are unaffected by this action.
RBSG and related entities today made the first payment of discretionary
coupons and dividends on its "may pay" hybrids since RBSG was prohibited from
doing so under the terms of an agreement with the European Commission (EC).
This two-year prohibition ended on April 29, 2012.
Now that the prohibition period has ended and RBSG and related entities have
begun payments on affected securities, we have resolved the CreditWatch
placement on all these instruments.
We have raised the ratings on these "may pay" hybrids to 'BB'. This rating
reflects our 'bbb' assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the
RBS group, and our view that the notes:
-- Are subordinated, for which we deduct one notch;
-- Are a gone concern or "nonviability contingent capital" instrument,
for which we deduct a further notch; and
-- Are either issued by, or rely on the guarantee of, a nonoperating
holding company, as opposed to an operating company, for which we deduct a
further notch for structural subordination.
The 'BB' rating is in line with our ratings on RBSG's "must pay" hybrids,
which were not affected by the EC prohibition. If we see a reason to
differentiate between the future likelihood of payment on the "may pay" and
"must pay" hybrids, we would change the notching as appropriate.
The individual hybrid instruments affected were listed in "Standard & Poor's
Lists Tier 1 Hybrid Capital Issue Ratings Of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group
PLC From March 25 Rating Actions," published on March 25, 2010, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
