June 8 - Overview -- Diversified Machine Inc.'s recent operating performance has been weaker than expected, and without a capital contribution from its owner or an amendment, the company is likely to violate its leverage covenant, which tightens further in the second half of fiscal 2012. -- We are lowering the corporate credit and issue ratings on the Wixom, Mich.-based automotive supplier to 'B-' from 'B'. -- The developing outlook reflects the almost equal likelihood, over the next 12 months, of us raising, lowering, or affirming the ratings depending on the trajectory of operating performance and the company's ability to maintain compliance with its covenants. Rating Action On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Wixom, Mich.-based Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI) to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is developing. We also lowered the issue rating on DMI's term loan to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains at '4', indicating our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our belief that DMI's weaker-than-expected operating performance, stemming mostly from specific plant operating challenges, will lead to leverage in the 5x-6x range over the next 12-18 months. We believe that DMI will not be able to improve and maintain credit metrics at our previously established levels. The company required a capital contribution (permitted under the credit agreement) to cure a potential violation of its leverage ratio covenant during the quarter ended March 31, 2012. Without a further capital contribution from its owner or an amendment, the company is likely to violate its leverage covenant, which tightens further in the second half of fiscal 2012. As a result, we now view the company's liquidity as "less than adequate" (according to our criteria definitions). We view the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and have revised our view of its financial risk profile to "highly leveraged." Our business risk assessment reflects the multiple industry risks facing automotive suppliers, including volatile demand, high fixed costs, intense competition, and severe pricing pressures. The revised financial risk assessment reflects our view that DMI's leverage will remain elevated as the company increases borrowings under its asset-based loan (ABL) to invest in upgrading certain facilities and to fund product launch-related costs, further weakening its liquidity. In December 2011, DMI issued a $175 million term loan B and a $60 million revolving credit facility (unrated) to replace its existing term loan and revolver, following its acquisition by private-equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors LLC. The company had balance sheet debt of about $213 million as of March 31, 2012, and about $243 million in total including our adjustments (primarily, the present value of operating leases). As a result, leverage was at about 5.7x, and we expect it to remain in the 5x-6x range over the next 12-18 months. Over the longer term, we assume financial policies will be aggressive, given the concentrated ownership and the possibility that the company may pursue additional targeted acquisitions. This would limit any significant debt reduction over the next two years. Furthermore, we no longer expect DMI to generate free cash flow in 2012, given recent operational issues and the company's need to make investments in new capacity to meet somewhat higher volumes. The company's operating performance over the past two quarters was below our expectations, primarily because of operational issues at its important iron foundry in Columbus, Ga. As a result of what we assume was underinvestment in prior years, the company is likely to incur higher-than-expected operating costs resulting from excess labor, significant equipment downtime, maintenance, and upgrade-related activity at that plant. Despite the operational issues and the ongoing execution risk involved in managing launch activity over the next 12-18 months, in our base case we assume the company's implemented plan and additional investments to improve plant efficiency and increase capacity lead to some margin improvement into 2013. We consider DMI's concentrated customer base a business risk factor, as about two-thirds of its revenues are tied directly or indirectly to the domestic operations of the U.S. automakers. These companies are currently all profitable following multiyear restructurings, but with varying track records. Although vehicle production has recently increased amid the ongoing slow recovery of U.S. auto demand, future production could remain highly volatile given the weak economic outlook. Separately, we believe any significant market share losses for Ford Motor Co. (BB+/Stable/--), General Motors Co. (BB+/Stable/--), and Chrysler Group LLC (B+/Stable/--) would hurt DMI. The company represents the roll-up of a number of separate supplier operations, including some assets purchased from bankruptcy proceedings. Although we believe DMI has acquired some competitive technologies and capabilities at attractive prices, we do not expect the company to have any significant pricing leverage with its larger and more powerful customer base. The majority of revenues are in North America and we expect this to be the case in the near future. In the U.S., which constitutes nearly 85% of DMI's revenues, a number of economic indicators are still weak: Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing very modestly (about 2%-2.5%) in 2012 and 2013, and we expect unemployment will remain high, at about 8% for both years. In the U.S. light-vehicle market, we expect sales to increase 12% to 14.2 million units in 2012 and another 5% to 14.9 million units in 2013. Sales in recent months (until May) have been higher than our 2012 estimate, but we also believe production could return to more historical levels of volatility now that inventories seem fully restocked. Considering these economic assumptions and the weakness in Europe, our forecast for DMI's operating performance over the next two years incorporates: -- Organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits over the next two years; -- Adjusted EBITDA margin over the next 12-18 months of about 6.5%-8.5%, less than in 2011, with most of the improvement into 2013 as a result of the company's actions to address operational inefficiencies and lower variable overheads post completion of certain product launches. -- Negative free cash flow in 2012, given our assumptions of year-over-year margin contraction and increased year-over-year capital expenditure requirements to support launch activity coupled with higher investments in its Columbus plant; -- No debt reduction beyond the company's required annual amortization; and -- No dividends to shareholders. The company was formed by purchasing assets at prices that we think should support profitable operations. Still, we consider DMI's margins sensitive to future demand, given its high operating leverage. We note that the company's CEO and CFO left the company recently and that there is limited history of the current management with the new owners and capital structure. We believe DMI has about 25%-30% market share in its main segments and has the potential to improve this over the longer term, given its full-service capabilities across casting and machining for aluminum and iron. But we believe that the market is still fragmented. Some competitors are in-house operations of larger companies or automakers, while others are smaller and more vulnerable. We believe DMI's contracts with its customers appear to provide a reasonable buffer against raw-material cost increases. This is critical because volatile raw-material costs had hurt certain acquired operations under the previous owners. DMI has no pension or postretirement health care obligations, and its union representation is manageable, in our view. Liquidity We believe that DMI has "less than adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria), primarily reflecting the risk that without an amendment or an equity contribution from its sponsor, the company is likely to violate its leverage covenant, which tightens further in the second half of fiscal 2012. The company has been able to sustain liquidity with a higher-than-anticipated drawdown under its $60 million unrated ABL (expiring in November 2016) and a recent capital infusion by its financial sponsors. Availability under its ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base, and it is the primary source of liquidity, as we expect cash balances to be minimal. However, the amount available may change depending on seasonal needs. Given the company's continued weak year-over-year operating performance and continued use of cash, it increases the likelihood of a liquidity shortfall within the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates our base case forecast as well as the following information: -- Annually increasing debt maturities on the term loan, (equal quarterly installments), amounting to $1.8 million in 2012, $4.4 million in 2013, $8.8 million in 2014, $13.1 million in 2015, and $9.8 million thereafter until it matures in December 2016. -- Tightening total leverage covenant requirements over the next year; from 4.3x at June 30, 2012, the requirement steps down quarterly by 0.3x in September and December and by 0.1x every quarter in 2013. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on DMI, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The developing outlook reflects our opinion that over the next 12 months, there is an almost equal likelihood of raising, lowering, or affirming the ratings depending on the trajectory of operating performance and the company's ability to maintain compliance with its covenants. We could lower the ratings if the company's operating performance weakens beyond our expectations, resulting in adjusted leverage of wellmore than 6x with a very high likelihood of a financial covenant violation; this could be accompanied by a reduction in liquidity. We could raise the ratings if the company sustainably improves its Columbus plant operations and the rest of the business performs satisfactorily, leading to our adjusted leverage approaching 4x with more than 10% EBITDA headroom under its covenant tests and some free cash generation. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; Recovery Rating Remains Unchanged To From Diversified Machine Inc. Corporate credit rating B-/Developing/-- B/Stable/-- Senior secured B- B Recovery rating 4 4