June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' corporate credit rating on HSN Inc. is not currently affected by the company's irrevocable redemption notice for its outstanding 11.25% senior notes due 2016. The senior notes, which have an outstanding principal balance of $240 million, will be redeemed on Aug. 1, 2012 at 105.625% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. HSN intends to fund the redemption utilizing its $250 million delayed draw term loan (which is not rated by Standard & Poor's) and cash on hand. The transaction will lower overall interest expense and improve EBITDA coverage of interest. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, HSN's EBITDA coverage of interest and debt leverage were 7.7x and 1.1x, respectively. We consider HSN's business profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) because of its No. 2 position in a highly competitive TV retailing business. We regard its financial risk profile as "significant" because of the variability in debt leverage that can result from revenue swings in the retail business.