June 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brazos Electric Power Cooperative's
(Brazos) implied senior secured rating at 'A'.
Fitch maintains an implied senior secured rating on Brazos because the
cooperative does not have any publically held debt. The implied rating takes
into account Brazos' $2.5 billion of outstanding debt on a consolidated basis as
of Dec. 31, 2011, which consists primarily of $1.8 billion of mortgage notes
payable to the Federal Financing Bank.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Brazos' 2010 mortgage indenture grants bondholders a first mortgage lien on
substantially all of its real and tangible personal property, including its
member power sales contracts. The indenture provides the cooperative with
flexibility in issuing future debt, including accessing the capital markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LONG-TERM CONTRACTS: Brazos is a generation and transmission cooperative that
provides electric service principally to 16 distribution members in Texas,
pursuant to long-term, all-requirements power sales contracts through 2045.
COMPETITIVE RATES: Member rates are competitive and expected to continue
benefiting from Brazos' high proportion of natural gas-fired generation (90%),
given projections of low fuel prices.
MARKET RISK: Brazos purposely purchases about one-quarter of its contracted
power supply relative to load. Heat rate call options (20%) and forward
purchases (7%) are used to bridge total capacity needs and take advantage of
currently low natural gas prices. The exposure to energy markets could
ultimately affect member rates should prices shift unexpectedly. However, a
monthly power cost recovery factor ensures the timely recapture of the
cooperative's costs.
FUEL DIVERSIFICATION: Management intends to diversify fuel sources to some
extent with an overall 375 megawatts (MW) from the coal-fired Sandy Creek Energy
Station, of which 225MW is through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brazos Sandy
Creek Electric Cooperative. An approximately one-year delay has pushed the
expected delivery of the plant to April 2013.
STRONG AREA GROWTH: A growing, largely residential customer base contributing
well over half of megawatt-hour sales enhances revenue predictability.
MODEST, STABLE MEMBER FINANCIALS: Member financials appear stable. Operating
margins are slim (4%), reflecting more limited debt financing obligations.
Member equity levels are solid at just under 50%, and cash balances contribute
to an adequate current ratio of slightly over 1x.
HIGHLY LEVEREGED: A robust capital program has caused a near doubling of Brazos'
debt since 2008 to $2.5 billion on a consolidated basis (16.6x debt/funds
available for debt service). More limited capital plans over the next five years
should cause a gradual deleveraging that will be an important indicator of
Brazos' longer-term financial strength.
MIXED FINANCIAL METRICS: Brazos' debt service coverage has averaged near 1.4x
over five years, which is generally in line with the rating category median.
Balance sheet resources have improved to 26 days cash on hand but remain below
the rating category median of 41 days. A $564 million line of credit facility
adds considerably to available liquidity.
ROBUST TRANSMISSION OPERATIONS: Transmission revenues contribute the largest
proportion of overall net margins, demonstrating the value of transmission
assets to the cooperative's overall financial condition.
CREDIT PROFILE
Brazos is a generation and transmission cooperative with 2,528MW of owned and
contracted capacity, providing electric service to 16 distribution cooperatives
and one municipality in Texas. Brazos' distribution members purchase power from
the cooperative pursuant to long-term, all-requirements contracts that extend
through 2045. The members, in turn, serve a growing retail customer base of
529,234 in 68 counties principally to the west of the Dallas/Fort Worth
metropolitan area and northwest of Houston. Residential sales compose the
majority of total retail sales (58%), which adds stability to the cooperative's
revenue base.
Fitch plans to release a full rating report on Brazos later this month.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
This action was informed by information identified in Fitch's Revenue-Supported
Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'San Miguel Electric Cooperative' (Feb. 9, 2012);
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012);
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 20, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
San Miguel Electric Cooperative (Revenue Bonds)
U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria