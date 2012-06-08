June 8 - Fitch Ratings downgraded one class and affirmed nine classes of
GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities, Inc.'s mortgage pass-through certificates,
series 2001-C1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The downgrade is due to higher expected losses on specially serviced loans, as
well as increased concentration, and adverse selection of the remaining pool.
Fitch modeled losses of 40.27% of the remaining pool. All nine (100%) of the
remaining loans are in special servicing. Four assets (79.80%) are real-estate
owned (REO). As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate
principal balance has been reduced 90.64% to $80.9 million from $864.1 million
at issuance. Realized losses to date are 5.13% of the original pool balance. As
of the May 2012 remittance, interest shortfalls are affecting class G through P
and total $6.9 million.
The largest contributor to Fitch's modeled losses is a REO property (19.2% of
the pool balance) located in Grand Rapids, MI. The 315,202 square foot (sf) 17
story office property was built in 1993 within the central business district
(CBD). The servicer-reported occupancy was 56% as of March 2012. Varnum, the
largest tenant, occupying 112,936 sf of the net rentable area (NRA) is
evaluating alternate options before committing to renew their lease which
expires in early 2013. The special servicer continues to market the vacant space
and recently listed the property for sale.
The second largest contributor to modeled losses is REO The Village on Lorna
Shopping Center (12.5%). The property is located in Hoover, AL and was formerly
anchored by Food World. As of March 31, 2012, the property had an occupancy rate
of 44%. The special servicer has been working to increase occupancy and retain
the current tenants. The building will be listed for sale shortly.
The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, the REO Providence Office
Center (11.9% of the pool), is a 94,238 sf two-building office complex located
in Norristown, PA. The collateral was transferred to the special servicer in
April 2010 for monetary default. The property is being marketed for lease and a
number of prospects have shown interest but a serious offer has not been
submitted. The property received a low bid that was rejected and the property
continues to be marketed for sale.
Fitch has downgraded the following class and assigned a recovery estimate as
indicated:
--$13 million class G to 'CCCsf', RE100% from 'Bsf'.
Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated:
--$4.2 million class D at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$17.3 million class E at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative;
--$13 million class F at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative;
--$25.9 million class H at 'Csf'; RE5%;
--$6.5 million class J at 'Csf'; RE0%.
Classes K, L, M and N remain at 'Dsf'; RE0%; due to realized losses.
Class A-1, A-2, A-3 and the interest-only class X-2 have paid in full. Fitch
does not rate class P. Class X-1 and O was previously withdrawn.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
