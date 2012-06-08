June 8 - Fitch Ratings has published the third edition of its 'U.S. Retail Credit Insights' newsletter. The newsletter provides brief company-specific and sector comments, links and summaries to rating actions and detailed industry reports, and Fitch's views on topical issues. To receive future, complimentary issues directly to your email inbox, please complete this brief form:The current issue discusses the following topics: --Upcoming investor events; --Sector Update highlighting major industry trends including uneven performance between high-end and low-end retailers, opportunities and threats presented by E-commerce growth as well as accelerated downsizing of retail square footage; --Fitch's expectations for 2012 on select retailers such as J.C. Penney, Kohl's, Sears, Best Buy and RadioShack, based on recently reported first quarter 2012 sales and earnings results; --Rating actions over the past four months; --Index of sector reports, statistics, and analysis. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Retail Credit Insights