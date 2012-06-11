China tightens grip on yuan to head off economic risks
* China tightens grip on yuan before Fed, party meeting-sources
June 11 Brazilian corporate credit: * Moodys: brazilian corporate credit weakened by currency and commodity trends * Rpt-moodys: brazilian corporate credit weakened by currency and commodity
trends
* China tightens grip on yuan before Fed, party meeting-sources
FRANKFURT, June 9 Inflation in Germany will remain well below the European Central Bank's target of just under 2 percent for another year, new estimates from the country's central bank showed on Friday.