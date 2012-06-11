Overview
-- We see the government of Romania, the majority owner of gas
transmission operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz Medias, maintaining pressure on the
company to distribute significant dividends beyond our previous forecast.
-- The regulatory environment for gas transmission activities in Romania
is becoming less predictable than we had previously assessed.
-- We are placing our 'BB+' long-term foreign and local currency ratings
on Transgaz on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- If we see continued regulatory uncertainty or a substantial weakening
of regulated remuneration we could lower our ratings on Transgaz by more than
one notch.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+'
long-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings on Romanian
natural gas transmission system operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The rating action reflects the likelihood that we will downgrade the company
in the near term because we see increasing pressure on Transgaz's business
risk profile, which we continue to assess as "fair." This results from our
mounting uncertainty regarding the supportiveness of the regulatory framework
for gas transmission in Romania. We understand that the Romanian regulator was
considering a revision of the existing tariff-setting mechanism to allow
Transgaz to partially recover revenues linked to gas volumes lost over the
five-year regulatory period ending June 2012. However, we understand that
Transgaz's recent discussions with the regulator indicate worsened prospects
of recovery. In our view, this is not consistent with our previous assessment
of the visibility and predictability of the regulatory environment. We believe
that the current situation and the regulator's untimely revisions to
Transgaz's remuneration highlight key regulatory risks in a jurisdiction where
regulatory determinations are not independent of the government.
In addition, we see a risk of negative effects on Transgaz's financial risk
profile linked to the Romanian government's expectations of ongoing
significant dividends. We previously understood that the 90% dividend
distribution level was temporary--the 90% payout applied to all Romanian
state-controlled companies and was aimed at supporting the national budget.
Transgaz aims to offset the higher dividends by materially reducing its
capital expenditure over the medium term. We view this ambition as
challenging, considering the significant investments needed to upgrade the
Romanian gas transmission network. As a result, we see the risk of a material
deterioration in Transgaz's historically solid credit metrics over the longer
term.
The 'BB+' local currency rating is based on Transgaz's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+', and on our revised opinion that
there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of Romania
(BB+/Stable/B) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
Transgaz in the event of financial distress. The revision of our assessment of
the likelihood of extraordinary support to "moderately high" from "high" has
no impact on the rating.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of Transgaz's:
-- "Important" role for Romania's energy sector, given the company's
legal and natural monopoly position, as well as its operation of all
strategically important gas transmission assets in the country. We have
revised this from "very strong" because we believe the diminishing ongoing
support, as evidenced by a change to a much more aggressive dividend policy,
also weighs on our assessment of the role of Transgaz to the government.
-- "Strong" link with the government, which we see unchanged despite the
Romanian government's ongoing sale of an additional 15% stake. We understand
the government will maintain control over the entity.
We expect Transgaz's adjusted debt, which stood at Romanian Lei (RON)146.5
million (EUR32 million ) at year-end 2011, to fall in 2012 and 2013. This is
despite our projections that Transgaz will post negative discretionary cash
flows, as we expect the company to utilize its significant cash holding to
cover any cash flow shortfall and for debt amortization. However, we expect
Transgaz to resume normalized investment levels by no later than 2014, which,
coupled with high dividend payments, is likely to lead to a gradual
deterioration in financial credit metrics over the long term. Nevertheless, we
expect the company's credit metrics to remain solid when compared with peers',
with adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt well above 50%. We do not
factor into our base-case scenario the financial impact of Transgaz's
participation in the large-scale Nabucco pipeline project, given the
continuing uncertainties we see regarding gas supply sources and the financing
structure of the project. We consider Transgaz's potential participation in
Nabucco as an additional material risk for its financial risk profile, albeit
currently remote.
Liquidity
Transgaz's liquidity is "adequate," under our criteria. Projected sources of
liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines) exceed
projected uses (mainly capital expenditure, debt maturities, working capital
outflow, and dividends) by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
We estimate that sources of liquidity include:
-- Existing cash of RON390 million as at end-March 2012;
-- RON100 million available under a revolving credit facility maturing in
2014; and
-- Our expectation of FFO of about RON500 million in 2012.
This compares with the following uses:
-- Capital expenditure of RON197 million in 2012;
-- Contractual debt amortization of RON42 million;
-- Our estimate of dividends as high as RON350 million; and
-- Our estimate of working capital outflows of approximately RON50
million.
In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Transgaz will post increasing
negative cash flow after capex and dividends over 2012-2015, driven in the
medium term by the need to recover investment levels in line with 2010. We
expect Transgaz to utilize its large cash buffer to cover its negative
discretionary cash flows in 2012 and 2013, which should lead to declining debt
in absolute terms.
CreditWatch
We plan to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days and we expect by
then to gain clarity on the new regulatory framework for Transgaz.
We could lower our ratings on Transgaz by more then one notch if we were of
the opinion that the new regulatory framework would significantly weaken the
cash flow generation of the company. We are also likely to lower Transgaz's
ratings if we fail to achieve clarity on the regulatory remuneration for the
third regulatory period within the CreditWatch horizon, as this would
highlight higher regulatory uncertainty than we currently factor into the
ratings.
We could affirm the ratings if we were convinced that the changing regulatory
framework would provide sufficient visibility, predictability, and credit
support to Transgaz's earnings. This would also be contingent on an assessment
that the regulatory remuneration remained sufficiently shielded from negative
political intervention linked to changes in the national macroeconomic or
fiscal environment.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/--
