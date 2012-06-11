Overview -- We see the government of Romania, the majority owner of gas transmission operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz Medias, maintaining pressure on the company to distribute significant dividends beyond our previous forecast. -- The regulatory environment for gas transmission activities in Romania is becoming less predictable than we had previously assessed. -- We are placing our 'BB+' long-term foreign and local currency ratings on Transgaz on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- If we see continued regulatory uncertainty or a substantial weakening of regulated remuneration we could lower our ratings on Transgaz by more than one notch. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' long-term foreign and local currency corporate credit ratings on Romanian natural gas transmission system operator S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The rating action reflects the likelihood that we will downgrade the company in the near term because we see increasing pressure on Transgaz's business risk profile, which we continue to assess as "fair." This results from our mounting uncertainty regarding the supportiveness of the regulatory framework for gas transmission in Romania. We understand that the Romanian regulator was considering a revision of the existing tariff-setting mechanism to allow Transgaz to partially recover revenues linked to gas volumes lost over the five-year regulatory period ending June 2012. However, we understand that Transgaz's recent discussions with the regulator indicate worsened prospects of recovery. In our view, this is not consistent with our previous assessment of the visibility and predictability of the regulatory environment. We believe that the current situation and the regulator's untimely revisions to Transgaz's remuneration highlight key regulatory risks in a jurisdiction where regulatory determinations are not independent of the government. In addition, we see a risk of negative effects on Transgaz's financial risk profile linked to the Romanian government's expectations of ongoing significant dividends. We previously understood that the 90% dividend distribution level was temporary--the 90% payout applied to all Romanian state-controlled companies and was aimed at supporting the national budget. Transgaz aims to offset the higher dividends by materially reducing its capital expenditure over the medium term. We view this ambition as challenging, considering the significant investments needed to upgrade the Romanian gas transmission network. As a result, we see the risk of a material deterioration in Transgaz's historically solid credit metrics over the longer term. The 'BB+' local currency rating is based on Transgaz's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+', and on our revised opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of Romania (BB+/Stable/B) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Transgaz in the event of financial distress. The revision of our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support to "moderately high" from "high" has no impact on the rating. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Transgaz's: -- "Important" role for Romania's energy sector, given the company's legal and natural monopoly position, as well as its operation of all strategically important gas transmission assets in the country. We have revised this from "very strong" because we believe the diminishing ongoing support, as evidenced by a change to a much more aggressive dividend policy, also weighs on our assessment of the role of Transgaz to the government. -- "Strong" link with the government, which we see unchanged despite the Romanian government's ongoing sale of an additional 15% stake. We understand the government will maintain control over the entity. We expect Transgaz's adjusted debt, which stood at Romanian Lei (RON)146.5 million (EUR32 million ) at year-end 2011, to fall in 2012 and 2013. This is despite our projections that Transgaz will post negative discretionary cash flows, as we expect the company to utilize its significant cash holding to cover any cash flow shortfall and for debt amortization. However, we expect Transgaz to resume normalized investment levels by no later than 2014, which, coupled with high dividend payments, is likely to lead to a gradual deterioration in financial credit metrics over the long term. Nevertheless, we expect the company's credit metrics to remain solid when compared with peers', with adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt well above 50%. We do not factor into our base-case scenario the financial impact of Transgaz's participation in the large-scale Nabucco pipeline project, given the continuing uncertainties we see regarding gas supply sources and the financing structure of the project. We consider Transgaz's potential participation in Nabucco as an additional material risk for its financial risk profile, albeit currently remote. Liquidity Transgaz's liquidity is "adequate," under our criteria. Projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines) exceed projected uses (mainly capital expenditure, debt maturities, working capital outflow, and dividends) by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. We estimate that sources of liquidity include: -- Existing cash of RON390 million as at end-March 2012; -- RON100 million available under a revolving credit facility maturing in 2014; and -- Our expectation of FFO of about RON500 million in 2012. This compares with the following uses: -- Capital expenditure of RON197 million in 2012; -- Contractual debt amortization of RON42 million; -- Our estimate of dividends as high as RON350 million; and -- Our estimate of working capital outflows of approximately RON50 million. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that Transgaz will post increasing negative cash flow after capex and dividends over 2012-2015, driven in the medium term by the need to recover investment levels in line with 2010. We expect Transgaz to utilize its large cash buffer to cover its negative discretionary cash flows in 2012 and 2013, which should lead to declining debt in absolute terms. CreditWatch We plan to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days and we expect by then to gain clarity on the new regulatory framework for Transgaz. We could lower our ratings on Transgaz by more then one notch if we were of the opinion that the new regulatory framework would significantly weaken the cash flow generation of the company. We are also likely to lower Transgaz's ratings if we fail to achieve clarity on the regulatory remuneration for the third regulatory period within the CreditWatch horizon, as this would highlight higher regulatory uncertainty than we currently factor into the ratings. We could affirm the ratings if we were convinced that the changing regulatory framework would provide sufficient visibility, predictability, and credit support to Transgaz's earnings. This would also be contingent on an assessment that the regulatory remuneration remained sufficiently shielded from negative political intervention linked to changes in the national macroeconomic or fiscal environment. 