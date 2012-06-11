June 11 - Overview
-- We are assigning our Overview
-- Elli Investments Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based health care
group Four Seasons Healthcare (Jersey) Holdings Ltd. (FSHC), is to raise GBP525
million of notes to finance its recently proposed takeover by private equity
company Terra Firma.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' preliminary long-term corporate credit
rating to Elli Investments.
-- We are also assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue rating to the
proposed GBP350 million senior secured notes and our preliminary 'B-' issue
rating to the proposed GBP175 million senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that FSHC's scale and operating
model should enable it to sustain its operating performance and cash flow
generation.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-'
preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Elli Investments Ltd., the
parent company of U.K.-based health care group Four Seasons Healthcare
(Jersey) Holdings Ltd. (FSHC). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' preliminary issue rating to the GBP40
million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Elli Finance
(UK) PLC. The preliminary recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', indicating our
expectation of full (100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
In addition, we assigned our 'B+' preliminary issue rating to the proposed
GBP350 million senior secured notes to be issued by Elli Finance (UK). The
preliminary recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '1', indicating our
expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Finally, we assigned our 'B-' preliminary issue rating to the proposed GBP175
million senior unsecured notes to be issued by Elli Investments. The
preliminary recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is '4', indicating
our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The final ratings will be subject to the successful closing of the proposed
transaction and will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all
final transaction documentation. Accordingly, the preliminary ratings should
not be construed as evidence of the final ratings. If Standard & Poor's does
not receive the final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if the
final documentation departs from the materials we have already reviewed, we
reserve the right to withdraw or revise our ratings.
Rationale
The rating reflects our view of FSHC's relatively aggressive capital structure
following the proposed leveraged buyout by private equity group Terra Firma.
The buyout was announced in April 2012 and is due to be completed no later
than September 2012.
We assess FSHC's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" under our
criteria. Based on the proposed capital structure after the buyout, we
estimate that FSHC's Standard & Poor's-adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio will
be about 8.5x by Dec. 31, 2012. Our estimate includes financial debt of GBP525
million; GBP219 million in the form of a shareholder loan; and about GBP510
million of obligations under operating leases.
Although we view the shareholder loan as debt-like, we recognize its
cash-preserving function. Excluding this debt-like instrument, FSHC's
financial risk profile would still remain in line with our "highly leveraged"
classification, with debt to EBITDA of about 7x by Dec. 31, 2012. Due to
FSHC's long debt maturity profile, any future improvement in leverage is
likely to result from higher profitability rather than from any reduction in
debt, thereby leading to a relatively high cost of funding. This could, in our
view, potentially compromise FSHC's operating flexibility.
We estimate that FSHC will achieve Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of at
least GBP140 million in 2012 and 2013. This will cover by 1.8x annual cash
interest payments of about GBP47 million and an operating lease interest
adjustment of about GBP40 million, supported by positive free operating cash
flow (FOCF).
We consider FSHC's business risk profile to be "fair" under our criteria. We
base our view on FSHC's exposure to changes in the U.K. health and social care
fee reimbursement system, because payments from both the National Health
Service and local authorities account for the majority of FSHC's revenues. In
our opinion, the flow of funds to public services will remain restricted for
the next 12-18 months as the government curbs its expenditure. This will put
pressure on both the volumes and fees of FSHC and other health care and social
care operators and will challenge their profitability, especially in an
environment of rising cost inflation.
These negative factors are partially offset by FSHC's position as the largest
operator of care homes for the elderly in the U.K., with a focus on providing
high dependency services, which command higher fees and should prove more
resilient to volume pressure. In addition, the market for elderly care is
fragmented and consequently benefitslarge operators with economies of scale.
In addition, in the currently uncertain economic environment, we view the
integration and required improvements in the profitability of assets that FSHC
took over from care home provider Southern Cross Healthcare (Southern Cross)
in November 2011 as posing operational and financial risks for FSHC. These
risks are especially prevalent in the context of what we view as the company's
highly leveraged cost structure.
Liquidity
On completion of the acquisition by Terra Firma no later than September 2012,
FSHC intends to repay all its existing debt of about GBP847 million, including
the principal, accrued interest, and other debt-like obligations such as
swaps. It intends to repay these first with the surplus cash held on its
balance sheet, and second with the proceeds of the proposed notes and equity.
Following repayment, the existing facilities will be cancelled in their
entirety and the security in relation to these facilities will be released
shortly after.
We consider FSHC's liquidity under the proposed capital structure to be
"adequate." We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors:
-- We estimate that FSHC's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from
operations, and the available credit facility) over the next 12 months should
comfortably exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Even if EBITDA were to decline
by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain positive.
-- We understand that after the transaction closes, the company will have
long-term debt in the form of GBP350 million senior secured notes due 2019 and
GBP175 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020.
-- We anticipate that the company should be able to generate cash flow
from operations of at least GBP50 million per year, covering estimated capital
expenditure (capex) of about GBP30 million-GBP46 million per year.
-- We understand that an additional source of liquidity under the
proposed capital structure will be a super senior RCF of GBP40 million. We
anticipate that the company will be able to comply with its financial covenant
under this RCF.
-- We estimate a 2012 year-end cash balance of about GBP15 million.
-- We do not anticipate any cash dividends or returns to shareholders.
Recovery analysis
The preliminary issue rating on the GBP40 million super senior RCF is 'BB-',
three notches above the corporate credit rating on FSHC. The preliminary
recovery rating on the RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full (100%)
recovery for super senior lenders in the event of a payment default.
The preliminary issue rating on the proposed GBP350 million senior secured notes
is 'B+', two notches above the long-term corporate credit rating on FSHC. The
preliminary recovery rating on the notes is '1', indicating our expectation of
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The preliminary issue rating on the proposed GBP175 million senior unsecured
notes is 'B-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on FSHC. The
preliminary recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The issue and recovery ratings are preliminary and subject to the final
documentation. Any changes to the key terms, debt amounts, or other aspects of
the structure could lead to changes in the final ratings we assign.
The issue and recovery ratings on the senior unsecured notes are constrained
by their unsecured nature and their contractual and structural subordination
to sizable debt facilities. Despite numerical coverage exceeding 50%, we have
assigned our '4' recovery rating to the unsecured notes, principally to
reflect the substantially unsecured and subordinated position of the notes in
the capital structure (other than the subordinated security described below).
The recovery rating reflects our view that there is a moderate risk of
recovery proceeds being diluted as a result of the use of two 100%-owned
Luxembourg companies outside the senior notes' restricted group to downstream
the proceeds of the unsecured notes into the restricted group. (The restricted
group comprises the subsidiaries of the issuer, Elli Investments.)
The relevant intercompany proceeds loans and the bank accounts of Carmel
Capital VIII--one of the Luxembourg companies--are pledged in favor of both
the secured and unsecured noteholders (the latter on a second-ranking basis),
as are the shares of Carmel Capital IX--the second Luxembourg company.
However, shares in Carmel Capital VIII are not pledged to either the secured
or unsecured noteholders. In our view, the ownership of the Luxembourg
companies outside the restricted group and the existence of other
(subordinated) shareholder liabilities at Carmel Capital VIII could create
some additional complexities in any insolvency process, should enforcement at
this level be required.
We believe that recoveries for the senior unsecured noteholders depend
principally on their subordinated guarantees and their rights under an
intercreditor agreement that ranks the guarantees ahead of intercompany loan
claims in the event of enforcement. According to the intercreditor agreement,
the intercompany loan claims rank ahead of the shareholder loan claims. We see
this as further protection for the senior unsecured noteholders, who benefit
from a second-ranking pledge (behind the secured noteholders) over these
intercompany loans.
Our view is that these structural features could add a layer of complexity and
risk to any enforcement process. This could result in some moderate dilution
of recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders. However, we still
envisage sufficient residual asset value at the simulated point of default to
cover more than 30% of the unsecured notes' principal and prepetition interest.
To calculate recoveries, we simulate a default scenario that envisages a
combination of the following:
-- Falling occupancy rates, driven by deteriorating relationships with
local authority commissioners, potentially as a result of falling quality
standards and reputational damage.
-- An inability to reduce costs, given the company's substantial
fixed-cost base and extreme sensitivity to wage inflation.
-- A failure to offset these costs through price increases, owing to
continued cost pressure on local authorities and primary care trusts.
-- Capex that remains above the industry average as the company tries to
address falling occupancy rates, as well as new-build investments that fail to
boost occupancy rates due to the reasons mentioned above.
Under this scenario, we assume that a payment default would occur in 2014.
We value the company using a discrete asset valuation. We base our valuation
on the company's most recent balance sheet. We adjust the asset value in line
with a third-party market valuation (dated April 2012) of the company's real
estate portfolio. We then apply haircuts to the asset values to reach a gross
enterprise value of about GBP580 million.
At default, we project that the fully drawn GBP40 million RCF, GBP350 million of
senior secured notes, and GBP175 million of unsecured notes will be outstanding.
The estimated net stressed enterprise value of about GBP573 million is, in our
view, sufficient to cover the super senior RCF fully--equating to a recovery
rating of '1+'--and a very high (90%-100%) proportion of the senior secured
notes--equating to a recovery rating of '1'.
The residual value available for the unsecured noteholders is volatile and
sensitive to assumptions about the enterprise value at default. Although the
numerical coverage for the unsecured creditors exceeds 50%, we have assigned a
'4' recovery rating to the unsecured notes to reflect their unsecured nature.
The recovery rating also reflects the significant amount of prior-ranking
secured debt in the payment waterfall, and the potentially higher number of
claims outstanding at default than outstanding today, as permitted by the debt
documentation.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that FSHC will sustain broadly positive
underlying revenue growth over the next 12 months. The outlook also assumes
that the company will maintain its operating performance, despite the
potentially negative effect of the U.K. government's public spending cuts and
the integration of the less profitable Southern Cross business.
Moreover, to maintain the rating, we believe that the company should be able
to generate at least neutral FOCF in 2012, becoming positive from 2013, while
not expanding its borrowing base. We view adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of
more than 1.5x and cash balances of at least GBP20 million as commensurate with
the 'B-' rating.
We could take a negative rating action if adjusted debt to EBITDA interest
coverage drops to less than 1.5x, or if FSHC is unable to generate positive
FOCF from 2013. Such deterioration could arise from either adverse trading
conditions, higher capital investments than we estimate, or from further
debt-financed acquisitions.
We would likely take a positive rating action if the company successfully
integrates Southern Cross into its group operations, delivers improvements in
operating efficiencies and cash flow generation, and demonstrates an ability
to maintain EBITDA cash interest coverage of more than 2x.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Elli Investments Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating B-(Prelim)/Stable/--
Elli Investments Ltd.
Senior Unsecured Debt B-(Prelim)
Recovery Rating 4(Prelim)
Elli Finance (UK) Plc
Senior Secured Debt B+(Prelim)
Recovery Rating 1(Prelim)
Senior Secured Debt BB-(Prelim)*
Recovery Rating 1+(Prelim)
*Guaranteed by Elli Investments Ltd.
