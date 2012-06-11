Overview
-- U.S.-based aggregates producer Vulcan Materials Co. recently
prevailed in a series of Delaware Court decisions that barred Martin Marietta
from pursuing its bid and proxy contest for Vulcan Materials Co. for four
months.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Vulcan, including the 'BB' corporate
credit rating. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed on Dec. 13, 2011.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will
improve modestly over the next 12-24 months toward levels more consistent with
a 'BB' rating while maintaining strong liquidity.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Birmingham, Ala.-based Vulcan
Materials Co. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where
they had been placed with positive implications, on Dec. 13, 2011. The rating
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation and CreditWatch removal on Vulcan reflect the withdrawal of
the unsolicited offer by higher-rated Martin Marietta to acquire Vulcan and
follows the Delaware Supreme Court ruling, which barred Martin Marietta from
pursuing its bid and proxy contest for Vulcan Materials Co. until mid
September. The ratings actions also reflect our view of a significantly
reduced likelihood of a merger between Vulcan and Martin Marietta in the near
term, which would have had a de-leveraging impact on Vulcan Materials.
The corporate credit rating on Vulcan reflects what Standard & Poor's
considers to be the company's "aggressive" financial risk; "satisfactory"
business risk; and "strong" liquidity, based on criteria. We view the
financial risk as aggressive given the company's current leverage of over 7x
(adjusted for leases and post-retirement expenses), which we consider to be
weak for the rating due to depressed EBITDA levels. The business risk profile
reflects aggregates' long-term favorable growth prospects, high barriers to
entry, and the supply and demand characteristics of the industry. The ratings
also reflect Vulcan's exposure to cyclical construction markets and very high
debt levels, offset somewhat by its leading position in the fragmented U.S.
aggregates market, presence in higher growth markets and the longer term need
for increased infrastructure spending. The ratings also incorporate our
expectation under our baseline scenario that credit measures will improve over
the next 12-24 months to levels more consistent with a 'BB' rating, given the
company's satisfactory business risk profile.
Under on our baseline scenario for flat infrastructure spending and a very
gradual recovery in residential and nonresidential end markets, we expect
improvement in Vulcan's sales of about 5% in 2012, driven by aggregates price
growth of 1% to 2% and volume growth of 3% to 5%, driven by flat
infrastructure spending and a very modest recovery in residential
construction. We are forecasting that 2012 EBITDA could approximate $500
million or slightly higher, which is a significant improvement over the 2011
level of about $350 million, resulting in total debt (including lease and
retirement obligations) to EBITDA of just under 6x; with further improvement
to below 5x by the end of 2013 as the economy slowly recovers and Vulcan
pursues its previously announced plans to improve its profitability at current
volumes. Under this plan, we expect improvement of $25 million in 2012, $75
million in 2013, and the full $100 million by 2014. Key assumptions to our
2012 and 2013 forecast include:
-- U.S. housing starts remain well below historical average levels,
although improve to 720,000 in 2012 and 990,000 in 2013, up from 610,000 in
2011;
-- Nonresidential construction doesn't begin to recover until 2013;
-- A new, longer-term highway bill enacted sometime in 2013 and;
-- A slight increase in profit margins due to productivity improvements
and modestly better aggregates pricing.
Key risks to our EBITDA forecast include further delayed enactment of a
longer-term highway bill, a stalled recovery in housing markets into 2013 or a
greater-than-expected increase in raw material costs, particularly diesel fuel
that the company is unable to offset with higher prices, which could result in
reduced profitability.
We continue to believe that Vulcan's results could significantly improve once
construction markets recover closer to historical averages. If construction
markets recover by 2013 and beyond, we estimate that EBITDA could recover to
historical levels of $750 million or more. However, for this to occur, the
company would need mid-single-digit pricing increases and double-digit
percentage volume growth over the next several years. Given the continued
growth in aggregates pricing, we believe Vulcan can achieve significantly
increased EBITDA with volumes still well below levels experienced at the last
peak, when the company shipped over 290 million tons of aggregates in a 12month
period. Such volume growth is not unprecedented for the industry,
particularly in past recovery periods from recessionary conditions. Current
volumes for Vulcan are running at about 150 million tons.
Vulcan Materials is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates,
primarily crushed stone, sand, and gravel. The company is also a major
producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete in certain states.
Liquidity
We view Vulcan's liquidity position as strong based on our liquidity criteria.
Our view of its liquidity includes the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (including availability under the company's $600
million asset based revolving credit facility due in 2016)
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to
decline by up to 30%;
-- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a
30% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures for
the next two years.
Vulcan is subject to a 65% debt to capital financial ratio covenant under its
bond indentures. As of March 31, 2012, the company had substantial cushion in
this ratio, calculated at about 43%, and we expect significant cushion to be
maintained in this measure.
As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $192 million of cash and
substantial availability under its $600 million ABL facility due Dec. 15,
2016. The borrowing availability under this facility is determined by seasonal
levels of eligible accounts receivable and inventory. The ABL facility
contains a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio that is only applicable if use
exceeds 90% of the lesser of $600 million and the borrowing capacity. We
expect usage on the revolving credit facility to be modest and that the
company will maintain a fixed-charge coverage ratio above the minimum
requirement.
For 2012, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to be about $300 million,
capital expenditures about $125 million, and dividends of $5 million or less,
resulting in positive free cash flow of about $150 million (before potential
asset sales). For 2013, assuming our baseline scenario, we expect EBITDA of
just over $550 million, FFO of nearly $400 million and free cash flow of about
$175 million, after capital expenditures of $175 million.
We also note that Vulcan expects to generate net proceeds of approximately
$500 million from the sale of assets over the next 12 to 18 months. We expect
these planned asset sales to be made from non-core assets. Our strong
liquidity assessment takes these asset sales into account, but with the sales
taking place over 36 rather than 18 months. While use of these funds has not
yet been determined, it can provide the company with an opportunity to
de-leverage, which we would view favorably. However, returning this cash to
shareholders via share repurchases or increased dividends prior to achieving
significant improvement in credit measures could result in negative ratings
pressure.
Debt maturities are manageable, with about $135 million due in November 2012
and $140 million due in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Vulcan
Materials Co. to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Vulcan's credit
measures will improve modestly to about 6x by the end of 2012 and to 5x or
less by the end of 2013 as construction markets slowly recover and the company
pursues its previously announced plans to improve its profitability at current
volumes. We expect EBITDA of $500 million or more for 2012 and nearly $600
million for 2013.
Our stable outlook also reflects our view that the company will maintain its
strong liquidity, which can be further enhanced by the company's plans to
generate net proceeds of approximately $500 million from asset sales.
We could take a negative rating action if Vulcan fails to show improvement in
its operating margins and results over the next year, such that leverage
remains near current elevated level of 7x, or if the company pursues an
aggressive dividend, share repurchase, or acquisition policy that prevents
improvement in credit measures. If debt leverage is above 6.25x as of Dec. 31,
2012, with little prospect for rapid improvement, it could result in a
negative rating action.
We currently consider a positive rating action unlikely in the near term,
given our expectation that the company's credit measures will remain somewhat
weak for the rating. However, we would consider a positive rating action if
residential and non-residential construction markets were to recover faster
than expected, or if Vulcan made quicker progress in improving EBITDA to $600
million or more or if Vulcan used the proceeds of its asset sales to de-lever,
reducing total adjusted debt to well below 3.0 billion such that debt leverage
trended to 5x or below.
