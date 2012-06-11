June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned New York City-based entertainment company CBS Corp.'s proposed issuance of five- and 30-year senior unsecured notes its 'BBB' issue-level rating. We expect CBS to use net proceeds to repay at maturity its roughly $152 million of 8.625% notes due Aug. 1, 2012 and to redeem its roughly $339 million of 5.625% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2012. We expect remaining proceeds to go toward the repurchase of other outstanding debt such as the company's 8.2% senior notes due May 2014, and for general corporate purposes. We expect the transaction to have minimal intermediate-term impact on the company's leverage and other credit metrics. The long-term corporate credit rating on CBS is 'BBB' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our expectation that fully adjusted leverage, which declined to about 2.7x as of March 31, 2012, will continue to come down in 2012 and remain below our 3.0x threshold for a 'BBB' rating, irrespective of the election and Olympic advertising cycles. Under our base-case scenario, we expect mid-single-digit percent revenue growth in 2012, reflecting political and Olympics advertising, healthy scatter rates, our expectation of high-single-digit to low-teen percent CPM ad rate increases in the June 2012 upfront period, and growth in retransmission consent and digital content licensing revenue. (The upfront is the annual midyear period in which advertisers commit to network ad buys for the following season. Scatter ads are network ads sold subsequent to the June upfront market.) Visibility remains low for core local advertising over the remainder of 2012, and political advertising will likely be an important boost. In addition, the London Summer Olympics should produce temporary pickup for the company's London Underground transit contract, which has onerous minimum guarantees until its expiration in 2015. In 2013, the company faces more difficult revenue comparisons due to the lack of political and Olympics advertising, and a resumption of London Underground cost pressures. Offsetting factors include continued growth in retransmission consent revenue and higher syndication sales in 2013. Longer term, we do not count on any easing of the migration of ad spending online and the rise of online entertainment options for consumers, which pose risks to the company's network, local broadcasting, and syndication businesses. Our stable outlook on CBS reflects our view that the company should be able to sustain a healthy EBITDA margin in the low-20% area and preserve leverage below our 3x threshold for the 'BBB' rating despite the potential for advertising cyclicality and structural pressures in certain segments. We expect the company to manage ongoing share buybacks, dividends, and potential acquisitions in a manner consistent with these thresholds, while maintaining adequate to strong liquidity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST CBS Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Ratings CBS Corp. Senior Unsecured Five- & 30-year notes BBB