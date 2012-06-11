June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a 'BBB-' issue rating to Atlanta-based Newell Rubbermaid Inc.'s $250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2015 and $250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2022. The company intends to use proceeds to repay existing debt. Newell Rubbermaid issued the notes under the Rule 415 shelf registration statement it filed May 17, 2011. All of our existing ratings on the consumer products company, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our long-term rating outlook is stable. We continue to forecast Newell Rubbermaid will have about $2 billion in reported debt outstanding by the end of 2012, pro forma for the proposed issuance. The corporate credit rating on Newell Rubbermaid reflects our view that the company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile remains "intermediate." Our business risk assessment reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a diverse portfolio of well-recognized branded products and will be successful with its efforts to lower its cost base. The assessment also reflects the company's slow expansion into emerging markets and its weakening bargaining power with a consolidating retail customer base. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast for financial ratios to remain in line with our "intermediate" financial risk assessment, including adjusted leverage remaining between 2.8x and 3x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt approaching 30%, and adjusted debt to capital improving to the low-50% area. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Newell Rubbermaid Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured $250 mil. notes due 2015 BBB- $250 mil. notes due 2022 BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.