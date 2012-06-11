June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned a
'BBB-' issue rating to Atlanta-based Newell Rubbermaid Inc.'s $250
million senior unsecured notes due in 2015 and $250 million senior unsecured
notes due in 2022. The company intends to use proceeds to repay existing debt.
Newell Rubbermaid issued the notes under the Rule 415 shelf registration
statement it filed May 17, 2011.
All of our existing ratings on the consumer products company, including the
'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our long-term rating outlook
is stable. We continue to forecast Newell Rubbermaid will have about $2
billion in reported debt outstanding by the end of 2012, pro forma for the
proposed issuance.
The corporate credit rating on Newell Rubbermaid reflects our view that the
company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory" and its
financial risk profile remains "intermediate." Our business risk assessment
reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a diverse portfolio of
well-recognized branded products and will be successful with its efforts to
lower its cost base. The assessment also reflects the company's slow expansion
into emerging markets and its weakening bargaining power with a consolidating
retail customer base. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast
for financial ratios to remain in line with our "intermediate" financial risk
assessment, including adjusted leverage remaining between 2.8x and 3x, funds
from operations (FFO) to debt approaching 30%, and adjusted debt to capital
improving to the low-50% area.
RATINGS LIST
Newell Rubbermaid Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
Ratings Assigned
Senior unsecured
$250 mil. notes due 2015 BBB-
$250 mil. notes due 2022 BBB-
