June 11 - OVERVIEW -- We have assigned ratings to Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital's series 2012-1 notes. -- Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital's series 2012-1 is a resecuritization of a class of notes issued by European CMBS transaction Windermere XIV. -- This is the first transaction of its kind that we have rated since 2010. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Credit Suisse European Mortgage Capital Ltd.'s (CSEMCL) series 2012-1 class A1 and A2 notes (see list below). This transaction is a resecuritization of a class of notes issued by European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction Windermere XIV Ltd. It is the first resecuritization that we have rated since 2010 of a European CMBS bond. At closing, CSEMCL--a newly incorporated Irish issuer under a $5 billion (equivalent) issuance program--purchased from Credit Suisse International (CSI; A+/Negative/A-1), at a discount, EUR99.88 million of class A notes issued by Windermere XIV CMBS, which we currently rate 'A (sf)'. The structure provides for future purchases of Windermere XIV class A notes, which would be funded by additional pro rata note issuances. The initial purchase was funded by CSEMCL's issuance of class A1 notes (representing 79.1% of the purchased amount) and class A2 notes (representing the remainder). CSEMCL's payments of principal and interest on the class A1 and A2 notes are dependent on receipt of principal and interest from Windermere XIV's class A notes. Principal receipts are paid sequentially--first to the class A1 notes and then to the class A2 notes. As the class A1 notes have a senior claim to principal receipts, we are able to rate these notes higher than our rating on Windermere XIV's class A notes. Scheduled senior expenses in the transaction are payable by CSI. Failure to meet senior expense payments would likely see a shortfall of interest due on the class A2 notes. Therefore, our rating on the class A2 notes does not exceed the lower of our rating on CSI and our rating on Windermere XIV's class A notes, and would be unlikely to do so in future. Windermere XIV CMBS is a true sale CMBS transaction. The notes were initially secured by eight loans originated in Finland, Italy, France, and Germany. Although only one small loan has fully repaid, the total notes balance has reduced to EUR739.1 million from EUR1,111.9 billion at closing in 2007, because the pool of loans includes two sell-down transactions (see "New Issue: Windermere XIV CMBS Ltd.," published on Nov. 30, 2007). POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011). As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings on European CMBS transactions. On June 4, we published a request for comment (RFC) outlining our proposed criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology," published on June 4, 2012). The proposed criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flow (S&P NCF) and value (S&P Value). We therefore anticipate very limited impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized. However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology does not include market-specific parameters for cash flow adjustments to the various line items. An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be published when we release our updated rating criteria. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. There is no Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report because, in our view, there are no representations, warranties, or enforcement mechanisms available to investors. (Series 2012-1) EUR99.88 Million Floating-Rate Notes, Due 2025, With An Initial Principal Amount Of EUR162.5 Million Class Rating Amount Ratings Assigned A1 AA- (sf) 78.98 A2 A (sf) 20.90