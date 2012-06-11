Overview
-- We consider that the Region of Brussels-Capital (RBC) benefits from a
sound financial management, and a wealthy economy.
-- Consequently, we believe its budgetary performance will structurally
improve.
-- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term rating on RBC.
-- The negative outlook primarily reflects that on the sovereign, but
also our view of a one-in-three likelihood that the region's budgetary
performance may not structurally improve from 2012 onward.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Belgian Region of Brussels-Capital
(RBC). The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating on RBC reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced"
institutional framework for Belgian regions and communities and the region's
"very positive" financial management, as our criteria define these terms. RBC
also benefits from a wealthy, attractive economy. Still, the region faces
fairly high direct and total tax-supported debt, and we view its liquidity
position as "neutral" for the rating.
We view RBC's financial management as "very positive." We believe the region
has a strong ability to control operating expenditure, coupled with prudent
and sophisticated debt management and tight control over its satellite
companies.
RBC's operating margin reached a record low in 2009 (+8.3%) but gradually
increased to 12.1% of operating revenues in 2011 on the back of resumed
revenue growth. In 2011, tax revenues reached 2007 levels (about EUR1.4 billion)
thanks to an annual average growth of 7.6% over 2010-2011, while combined and
shared taxes posted a sharp 11% rise in 2011. Overall, revenue growth (6.8%)
outpaced expenditure growth, which grew by 4.4% over the same period.
Despite continued high investments, which accounted for 22.6% of expenditures
over 2010-2011, RBC's stronger operating performance helped contain financing
requirements below 15% of total revenues compared with the 20% peak reported
in 2009.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect RBC to restore its operating
performance to pre-2009 levels. As such, operating margins should gradually
increase to 17% of operating revenues by 2015, notably thanks to the positive
effect of the refinancing package. This refinancing package was set up in
October 2011 to compensate RBC for its unique spending pressures in its role
as the capital city of the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+) and the home
of large European institutions. The assumption underlying our base-case
scenario is that additional federal transfers will gradually increase to EUR338
million in 2015, while last year we expected RBC to receive EUR300 million by
2013.
Going forward, we expect investments to remain at their current level, thereby
continuing to trigger financing needs. Still, financing needs are sharply
decreasing: Under our base-case scenario, we expect deficit after capital
expenditures to decrease to 2% of total revenues in 2015 compared with 14.8%
in 2011.
At year-end 2011, we estimated that tax-supported debt represented 112% of
consolidated operating revenues, a significant increase from about 80% in
2007. This was mainly due to a deteriorated budgetary performance, affected by
the 2009 recession, and, to a lesser extent, RBC's participation in the
recapitalization of Dexia Credit Local (EUR150 million) and in the liquidation
of Holding Communal (EUR97 million).
RBC's tax-supported debt includes direct debt, guaranteed debt of
non-self-supporting unconsolidated companies and municipalities, and debt of
the regional entities that are consolidated according to the European System
of National and Regional Accounts 1995 (ESA 95)--principally, transport
operator Societe des Transports Intercommunaux de Bruxelles (STIB); and the
Brussels Regional Fund of Communal Refinancing Treasuries (FRBRTC), which
provides municipalities with loans at preferential rates.
However, because RBC's debt represents about 80% of the total, tax-supported
debt is closely linked to the regional budgetary performance. According to our
base-case scenario, the region's tax-supported debt could stabilize at about
114% of consolidated revenues over the next two years. Under this scenario,
tax-supported debt would peak in 2013 before gradually decreasing to less than
110% of consolidated revenues in 2015.
With about one million inhabitants, RBC is Belgium's smallest region and one
of Europe's wealthiest. RBC's GDP per capita in purchasing power parity
represents 255% of the EU-27 average according to Eurostat's 2009 data. The
economy's strength lies mainly in Brussels' position as the national capital
and seat of the EU's main institutions. We also underscore the turnaround of
RBC's demographic profile and its economic attractiveness. Nevertheless, RBC's
economic strengths do not fully translate into financial wealth for the
region, a paradox explained by current institutional arrangements.
Liquidity
We view RBC's liquidity as "neutral" for the rating. This reflects RBC's
temporary coverage ratio of 40%, which we view as "negative," and our
assessment of its "strong" access to external liquidity.
RBC enjoys EUR500 million maximum cash advance from the regional treasurer.
Based on RBC's estimates for 2012, we expect the average monthly available
amounts of cash advance to total about EUR133 million over the next 12 months,
thereby covering debt service over that period by 40%. However, we expect this
ratio to improve quickly as RBC's centralized treasury management, which
includes most public regional entities, should be extended soon to cover a
couple of other entities, thereby enabling RBC to further reduce its exposure
to cash advances. Going forward, we also expect the maximum amount of cash
advance to increase to EUR750 million.
In addition, RBC has good access to both short-term and long-term resources
thanks to its medium-term note (MTN; not rated) program. RBC also maintains
good relationships with domestic and foreign banks and has proved its
unencumbered access to Schuldschein investors over the past years, which would
mitigate to a degree any capital market closures.
We therefore expect the region to cover its financial obligations over the
next 12 months, thanks to its strong access to external liquidity and smooth
debt amortization schedule.
Outlook
The negative outlook on RBC primarily mirrors that on the sovereign, which
reflects our view of ongoing risks associated with government debt linked to
rising sovereign support of Belgium's financial sector, as well as our view of
risk to its sovereign creditworthiness due to protracted political
uncertainty.
If we were to downgrade Belgium, we would take the same action on RBC, owing
to the current framework for intergovernmental relationships between the
central government and local and regional governments, and the ensuing limits
on their financial autonomy.
In addition, the negative outlook on the region continues to reflect our
downside scenario. Although less likely than our base case, our downside
scenario reflects the possibility that the region's budgetary performance may
not structurally improve. Under this scenario, RBC's operating balance would
slightly decrease, owing to more sluggish operating revenues--with a delay in
the implementation of the refinancing package--and slackening control on
operating expenditure. Deficit after capital accounts would remain above 10%,
thereby triggering tax-supported debt to potentially grow beyond 130% of
consolidated operating revenues as soon as 2013. If this were to occur, we
could lower the ratings on the region.
Should we revise the outlook on Belgium to stable, and should we observe that
RBC's budgetary performance will likely structurally improve and its debt
burden stabilize in the next two years, notably thanks to the refinancing
package, we could also revise the outlook on RBC to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Brussels-Capital (Region of)
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/--
