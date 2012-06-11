June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' rating to Ohio National Life Insurance Co.'s (ONLIC; AA/Negative/--) $250 million surplus notes. The notes have a scheduled maturity of June 15, 2042. Approximately $50 million of the proceeds from the notes will be used to pay an extraordinary dividend to Ohio National Financial Services Inc. (ONFS; A/Negative/--) and $50 million will be used to pay off ONLIC's 7.5% surplus notes issued to ONFS. ONFS will then use that money and approximately $50 million of its own cash to repurchase the $145 million in senior notes due 2013. ONLIC intends to use approximately $100 million from the notes' proceeds to purchase a surplus note from Montgomery Re. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Montgomery Re will use the proceeds it receives to purchase assets to be held in trust for the benefit of Ohio National Assurance to back the reserves Montgomery Re (ONLIC's Vermont-domiciled subsidiary) is required to hold under the terms of its reinsurance agreement with Ohio National Assurance. A draw on the trust assets can only be made if the economic reserves and capital in Montgomery Re are insufficient to pay out the surplus note interest payments or liability cash flows of the reinsured block. In line with our criteria, we will initially view the $100 million issuance of senior notes that will be used to purchase the Montgomery Re surplus note as operational leverage. However, during the tenure of the notes and as outlined in our criteria, we will slowly transition from treating them as operational leverage to considering them financial leverage, reflecting roll-over and pricing risks and the potential for company-specific issues as the notes approach maturity. RATINGS LIST Ohio National Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Negative/-- Rating Assigned Ohio National Life Insurance Co. $250 Mil. Subordinated Surplus Notes A+ RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Regulation XXX Structured Solutions, Dec. 15, 2004 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.