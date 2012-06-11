June 11 - Overview -- U.S. gaming operator American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC (ACEP) postponed plans to issue $310 million in senior secured notes to refinance its existing indebtedness. -- We are withdrawing our preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings on the proposed senior secured notes. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP and removing it from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that ACEP's credit measures will continue to improve and that a successful refinancing would likely support higher ratings. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings on Las Vegas-based American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC's (ACEP) proposed $310 million senior secured notes due 2019. The withdrawal follows ACEP's announcement that it has postponed the offering. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP and removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications. The outlook is positive. In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on the company's existing senior secured debt and the '2' recovery rating on that debt remains unchanged. This rating was not on CreditWatch. The '2' recovery rating indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of default. Rationale The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects our assessment of ACEP's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of ACEP's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects high debt balances and our expectation that EBITDA coverage of interest under its existing notes will remain below 2x. These factors are somewhat offset by ACEP's meaningful cash balance which we believe will support the company through a moderate decline in operating performance. Our assessment of ACEP's business risk profile as weak reflects the disadvantaged location of the Stratosphere (its largest revenue-generating property) on the Las Vegas Strip, limited geographic diversity across its portfolio of properties, and our expectation of modest revenue growth in the Las Vegas market over the next few years. Still, ACEP does benefit from some diversity of cash flow because it owns and operates four casinos in Nevada: three in Las Vegas (Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's Decatur, and Arizona Charlie's Boulder) and one in Laughlin (Aquarius Casino Resort, which we believe is one of the top assets in its market). Our rating on ACEP incorporates our expectation for modest, low-single-digit percentage growth in revenue across its portfolio of properties in 2012. Our outlook for the portfolio incorporates our economists' current expectation for only modest GDP (2.1%) and consumer spending (2.2%) growth this year. We expect ACEP's EBITDA to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012 because of continued strength on the lodging side of the business, particularly in Las Vegas, which should drive modest margin improvement. Under our assumptions, we expect debt to EBITDA will be in the low- to mid-5x area and EBITDA coverage of interest in the high-1x area at the end of 2012. We believe the Stratosphere, despite its disadvantaged location on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, will benefit from improving performance on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates. We expect that these trends, combined with Stratosphere's recent hotel and property renovations and ACEP's new marketing campaign, will allow management to raise room rates slightly in 2012 without meaningfully sacrificing occupancy. Based on these factors, we have incorporated an expectation for 5% growth in EBITDA at the Stratosphere in 2012 into our rating. ACEP's Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder casinos are off the Las Vegas Strip, targeting the Las Vegas locals market. Although we have a favorable long-term view of this market (given strong demographics and local zoning regulations that create high barriers to entry), operating conditions in the locals market have been challenged because of high unemployment and the very weak real estate market. We expect ACEP's Las Vegas locals properties to grow modestly in 2012. We believe gradually improving economic indicators, and recent performance trends--particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and room rates--on the Las Vegas Strip will drive modest improvement in the Las Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we do not expect a return to meaningful growth in the locals market over at least the next few years. The Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin is primarily a tourist-oriented property targeting middle- to high-end visitors. The property's performance was hurt in 2011 by construction on Casino Drive, coupled with heavy promotional activity by its competitors. Construction is now completed, and we expect the property will experience modest EBITDA growth in 2012. Liquidity Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance assumptions, ACEP has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations and assumptions in our assessment of ACEP's liquidity profile include: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by at least 1.2x. -- We also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. ACEP's sources of liquidity include excess cash balances and internally generated cash flow. At March. 31, 2012, ACEP had about $88 million of cash on the balance sheet (not including the payment for its notes redemption in April 2012), a majority of which we believe is excess. We expect full-year capital expenditures of approximately $20 million. While ACEP does not currently have a revolving credit facility in its capital structure, its notes indenture allows it to incur up to $20 million in indebtedness under a credit facility, provided that it could meet a pro forma secured leverage test of not more than 3.75x. We do not expect the company would meet this leverage test over the near term, given our assumptions around performance. ACEP has minimal debt maturities until its $375 million senior secured notes mature in 2014. However, the company may redeem up to 5% of the original principal amount of its senior secured notes at a redemption price equal to 102% of the principal amount once in each 12 months ending on June 15, 2010 through 2012. In April 2012, ACEP opted to redeem 5% of the notes, for a total cash outlay of about $20 million, including accrued interest. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on ACEP, to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that ACEP's credit measures will continue to improve and that a successful refinancing would likely support higher ratings. A revision of the outlook to stable or a downgrade could result if we believe an increased risk exists to ACEP successfully refinancing its 2014 notes. Increased refinancing risk would likely result from a material economic downturn affecting Las Vegas visitation trends and consumer spending habits, which may cause EBITDA coverage of interest to decline to the low-1x area, causing the company's liquidity position to weaken. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Watch Pos/-- Ratings Withdrawn To From American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC Senior Secured NR B+(prelim) Recovery Rating NR 3(prelim) Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.