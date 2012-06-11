June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Astoria Financial Corporation's (AF) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. Concurrently, the long- and short-term IDRs of Astoria Federal Savings & Loan Association (AFSLA) were downgraded to 'BBB-' and 'F3' from 'BBB' and 'F2', respectively. The Ratings Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative for both the holding company and bank subsidiary. A full list of ratings and Fitch actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-' to AF's proposed unsecured issuance, which was announced today. Today's affirmation of AF's ratings and Outlook revision are primarily driven by the expected refinancing of the upcoming debt maturity. Refinancing risk was the main reason why the ratings were placed on Negative Outlook in Nov. 2011. Fitch believes that continued improvement in capitalization and stable asset quality measures support AF's ratings at the current level. Furthermore, the recent reduction to the common dividends will potentially benefit the liquidity position at the holding company. The ratings of AFSLA have been downgraded by one notch and equalized with the holding company. The equalization of the ratings represents Fitch's general methodology to rating bank holding companies. AF's ratings were previously one notch lower that its bank subsidiary because of constrained liquidity, which has improved with the announced debt refinancing and recent dividend reduction. Furthermore, the downgrade of AFSLA's ratings reflects weak financial performance as well as continued uncertainty regarding its 1 - 4 family business. Fitch expects core earnings to remain weak in the near term due to thin net interest margins and high overhead expenses relative to total assets. On a risk-adjusted basis, operating performance looks more in line with 'BBB-' peers. AF's recent reentry into the multifamily business may start to offset some of the margin compression in the 1 - 4 family portfolio later this year. The Stable Outlook reflects AF's historically favorable charge-off experience, continued reduction in NPAs and modest improvement in capital ratios. Fitch believes the ratings are well situated at the current level for the foreseeable future. Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings and/or Outlook could result from an increase in credit losses or NPAs, lack of profitability, declines in capital ratios or excessive loan growth in the multi-family business. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Astoria Financial Corp. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB-'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Astoria Federal Savings & Loan --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Astoria Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'B+'. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: Astoria Federal Savings & Loan --Long-Term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Long-term Deposits to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Short-Term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'; --Viability rating to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. Fitch has assigned the following expected rating: Astoria Financial Corp. --Proposed new senior unsecured issuance 'BBB-(exp)'.