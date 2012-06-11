(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- A private-equity sponsor has acquired Osmose Holdings Inc., a
U.S.-based provider of wood preservation and treatment technology, utility
services, and railroad infrastructure services.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to OHI Intermediate
Holdings Inc., the holding company through which the new sponsor has acquired
Osmose's operations.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-rating and a '3' recovery rating to
Osmose Holdings Inc.'s $45 million revolving credit facility and $255 million
term loan B, the latter of which partly funded the acquisition.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that OHI can achieve positive
free cash flow in 2012, given inspection regulations creating recurring
revenue and good demand for treated lumber with the stabilization of the U.S.
housing and remodeling market.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
corporate credit rating to Buffalo, N.Y.-based OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc.
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned 'B+' issue ratings and '3' recovery ratings to
OHI's subsidiary Osmose Holdings Inc.'s $45 million, five-year revolving
credit facility and $255 million, six-year senior secured term loan. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on OHI reflect our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." Supporting the
business profile is the company's estimate of mid- to upper-double-digit share
in the niche markets for its utility pole inspection and treatment services
and its wood treatment preservation technology. The aggressive financial
profile reflects the company's private-equity ownership.
The company used the $255 million of term loan B proceeds to help finance its
acquisition by equity sponsor Oaktree Capital Management L.P., which also
provided an equity contribution.
We expect the company to generate consistent, positive free cash flow, with
credit metrics consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile, such as
debt to EBITDA less than 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in
the mid-teens percent area. We expect modest improvements in credit metrics
over the next few years, given the cash flow sweep requirement in the credit
agreement, our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements, and our
expectation that management will approach growth prudently.
OHI, in its utility services segment, provides utility pole inspection and
treatment services to utilities and municipalities in the U.S. Demand for the
company's services in this segment comes from the utilities' regulations to
ensure infrastructure safety and reliability. U.S. utility infrastructure is
aging, and increase in utility customers' outsourcing of needed maintenance
should push continued growth in this business. In the legacy niche wood
preservative chemicals industry, demand for the company's product can vary
with discretionary outdoor residential repair and remodeling spending.
Finally, we expect demand for the company's newer railroad infrastructure
services, including bridge inspection, engineering, maintenance, repair, and
construction services, to remain relatively consistent over time as aging rail
infrastructure, increased tonnage of railcars, and regulatory mandates
continue to propel demand for the company's services. We assume the company
will make small acquisitions in some or all of these segments.
The company's cash flows benefit from the recurring maintenance contracts in
its utilities and railroad infrastructure services businesses. However, about
20% of the railroad business contract work is on a lump-sum basis. We view
these types of contracts as more risky than cost-reimbursable work because of
the possibility of cost overruns. Although the company has a good track record
on recent work, project execution is a critical risk inherent in construction
and can result in high variability in reported results.
We expect margins to be generally stable, although volatility in raw material
costs (copper) in the company's wood preservation business could affect
margins and cash flow. We understand that, to help dampen commodity cost
volatility, the company buys forward to hedge projected copper consumption.
The rating assumes the company continues its track record of successfully
mitigating raw material cost volatility through hedging or passing on cost
increases, albeit with some time lag. Overall, EBITDA margin is moderate, and
we expect the company's EBITDA margin to remain in the mid-teens this year.
Our financial risk profile assessment is based on OHI's new capital structure.
Pro forma for the acquisition and new debt issuance, FFO to total debt is in
the mid-teens percent area and we estimate debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x as of
the end of 2011; for the rating, we expect this ratio to be well less than 4x.
We considerOHI's financial policies aggressive, given the private-equity
ownership.
Liquidity
OHI's liquidity is "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity
include:
-- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to
18 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with an unanticipated 15%
drop in EBITDA.
-- The company has no debt maturities over the near term.
-- We expect OHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well more than 15%
cushion to covenants.
-- OHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact,
low-probability events.
OHI's $45 million revolving credit facility, due 2017, had $2.4 million
outstanding at close. We see fair prospects for some free cash flow generation
in 2012, given the company's track record. In our base case, we assume these
sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures and
modest working capital swings.
Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist
mainly of about $2.5 million in annual amortization of the term loan due 2018.
The term loan agreement contains financial covenants, including maximum
leverage and minimum interest coverage tests.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Osmose Holdings
Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive
free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each
of its business segments and its track record of EBITDA margins in the
mid-teens percent range.
However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were
to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would trend upward
toward 4.5x or higher. This could occur from an unexpected decline in the wood
preservation chemicals business or the company's utilities services.
We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial
policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners.
Ratings List
New Ratings
OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Osmose Holdings Inc.
Senior secured
$45 mil. revolver due 2017 B+
Recovery rating 3
$255 mil. term loan B due 2018 B+
Recovery rating 3
