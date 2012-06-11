(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- A private-equity sponsor has acquired Osmose Holdings Inc., a U.S.-based provider of wood preservation and treatment technology, utility services, and railroad infrastructure services. -- We are assigning our 'B+' corporate credit rating to OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc., the holding company through which the new sponsor has acquired Osmose's operations. -- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-rating and a '3' recovery rating to Osmose Holdings Inc.'s $45 million revolving credit facility and $255 million term loan B, the latter of which partly funded the acquisition. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that OHI can achieve positive free cash flow in 2012, given inspection regulations creating recurring revenue and good demand for treated lumber with the stabilization of the U.S. housing and remodeling market. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Buffalo, N.Y.-based OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned 'B+' issue ratings and '3' recovery ratings to OHI's subsidiary Osmose Holdings Inc.'s $45 million, five-year revolving credit facility and $255 million, six-year senior secured term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a payment default. Rationale The ratings on OHI reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." Supporting the business profile is the company's estimate of mid- to upper-double-digit share in the niche markets for its utility pole inspection and treatment services and its wood treatment preservation technology. The aggressive financial profile reflects the company's private-equity ownership. The company used the $255 million of term loan B proceeds to help finance its acquisition by equity sponsor Oaktree Capital Management L.P., which also provided an equity contribution. We expect the company to generate consistent, positive free cash flow, with credit metrics consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile, such as debt to EBITDA less than 4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-teens percent area. We expect modest improvements in credit metrics over the next few years, given the cash flow sweep requirement in the credit agreement, our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements, and our expectation that management will approach growth prudently. OHI, in its utility services segment, provides utility pole inspection and treatment services to utilities and municipalities in the U.S. Demand for the company's services in this segment comes from the utilities' regulations to ensure infrastructure safety and reliability. U.S. utility infrastructure is aging, and increase in utility customers' outsourcing of needed maintenance should push continued growth in this business. In the legacy niche wood preservative chemicals industry, demand for the company's product can vary with discretionary outdoor residential repair and remodeling spending. Finally, we expect demand for the company's newer railroad infrastructure services, including bridge inspection, engineering, maintenance, repair, and construction services, to remain relatively consistent over time as aging rail infrastructure, increased tonnage of railcars, and regulatory mandates continue to propel demand for the company's services. We assume the company will make small acquisitions in some or all of these segments. The company's cash flows benefit from the recurring maintenance contracts in its utilities and railroad infrastructure services businesses. However, about 20% of the railroad business contract work is on a lump-sum basis. We view these types of contracts as more risky than cost-reimbursable work because of the possibility of cost overruns. Although the company has a good track record on recent work, project execution is a critical risk inherent in construction and can result in high variability in reported results. We expect margins to be generally stable, although volatility in raw material costs (copper) in the company's wood preservation business could affect margins and cash flow. We understand that, to help dampen commodity cost volatility, the company buys forward to hedge projected copper consumption. The rating assumes the company continues its track record of successfully mitigating raw material cost volatility through hedging or passing on cost increases, albeit with some time lag. Overall, EBITDA margin is moderate, and we expect the company's EBITDA margin to remain in the mid-teens this year. Our financial risk profile assessment is based on OHI's new capital structure. Pro forma for the acquisition and new debt issuance, FFO to total debt is in the mid-teens percent area and we estimate debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x as of the end of 2011; for the rating, we expect this ratio to be well less than 4x. We considerOHI's financial policies aggressive, given the private-equity ownership. Liquidity OHI's liquidity is "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect sources to cover uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% drop in EBITDA. -- The company has no debt maturities over the near term. -- We expect OHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well more than 15% cushion to covenants. -- OHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. OHI's $45 million revolving credit facility, due 2017, had $2.4 million outstanding at close. We see fair prospects for some free cash flow generation in 2012, given the company's track record. In our base case, we assume these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures and modest working capital swings. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $2.5 million in annual amortization of the term loan due 2018. The term loan agreement contains financial covenants, including maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage tests. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Osmose Holdings Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each of its business segments and its track record of EBITDA margins in the mid-teens percent range. However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would trend upward toward 4.5x or higher. This could occur from an unexpected decline in the wood preservation chemicals business or the company's utilities services. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private-equity owners.