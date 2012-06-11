Overview
-- U.S. specialty diagnostics and medical device provider Hologic has
agreed to purchase Gen-Probe, a smaller molecular diagnostics firm in a largely
debt-financed $3.7 billion transaction.
-- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Hologic and
assigning a 'BBB-' senior secured debt rating and a '1' recovery rating to the
company's new senior secured facilities.
-- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue rating and '4'
recovery rating to the company's new senior notes, while, with the addition of
senior secured borrowings, lowering the issue rating on the subordinated
convertible issues to 'B' from 'BB' and revising the recovery rating to '6'
from '3'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that expanding sales
of recently introduced products and sustained operating margins will provide
the cash flow to promptly reduce leverage.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB'
corporate credit rating on Bedford, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. The outlook is
stable.
We rated a new, secured credit facility (composed of a $1 billion tranche A
term loan due 2017, a $2 billion tranche B term loan due 2019, and a $300
million revolver due 2017) 'BBB-' with a recovery rating of '1', indicating
expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the case of a
payment default. We also rated a new $500 million senior unsecured note issue
'BB' with a recovery rating of '4', indicating a average (30% to 50%) recovery
of principal. We lowered the rating on existing convertible notes to 'B' from
'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '6' from '3', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery.
Rationale
We base our assessment of Hologic's business and financial risk profiles on
our expectations for cash flow and the company's solid positions in narrow
markets. We expect increasing acceptance of Hologic's newer Dimensions 3-D
tomosynthesis system and the launch of Gen-Probe Inc.'s new analytical
instrument "Panther" to propel revenues to about $2.7 billion by 2013. With
expanding high-margined sales, we expect free operating cash flow (FOCF) to
reach about $700 million in 2013. This cash flow, and the flexibility it
provides for debt repayment, is a key consideration in a financial risk
profile that is "aggressive," in our view. The "fair" business risk profile
still considers the company's strong, defensible positions in narrow markets
as a key factor.
Hologic markets diagnostic, in particular medical imaging equipment, and
surgical products for women's health care. We expect sales growth over the
next few years in the mid-single digits, in line with growth expectations for
the medical equipment industry. Hologic's total sales grew by 7% in the second
fiscal quarter of fiscal 2012 (ended March 24, 2012), with improvements in all
four business segments; about half of this growth was organic. Customers have
been gradually shifting to the Dimensions line from the prior Selenia line.
Dimensions systems are now 67% of Hologic's digital mammography system
revenues, compared with 37% and 47% in the first and second quarters of 2011,
respectively. We expect uptake of the 3-D system to accelerate gradually over
the next few years, as clinical evidence demonstrates its superiority over 2-D
technology to detect cancer, and reimbursement expands concurrently. Longer
term, we expect some acceleration as faster growing newer products become a
greater share of the product mix.
The acquisition of Gen-Probe doesn't change our view of the company's fair
business risk profile. Although revenues have expanded by 40%, this expansion
is into additional related, but narrow markets. We estimate that leverage at
the close of the Gen-Probe acquisition will be well over 5x, but will decrease
to 4.5x by year-end 2013. Gross margins should benefit as Gen-Probe's gross
margin is about 75%, while that for Hologic is 65%.
Despite this improvement, EBITDA margins should decline modestly to 35% as
Gen-Probe invests in development that will expand the range of high-margin
diagnostic tests available on its instruments and Hologic increases its own
efforts. We expect the EBITDA margin to decline in fiscal 2012 and 2013, as
Hologic ramps up R&D spending and absorbs. EBITDA margins will also be
pressured by the implementation of the Affordable Care Act-related 2.3%
legislated device tax on Jan. 1, 2013. Only applied to U.S. revenues, we
believe this tax will have a roughly 100-basis-point (bp; annualized) impact
on margins. Still, we expect EBITDA margins to strengthen over the next 12 to
18 months as the women's health care market stabilizes, adoption of new
products continues, and product mix contributes positively to pricing. Hologic
is subject to potential currency headwinds, because it does not hedge foreign
currency exposure.
Hologic will continue facing challenges in improving its products against such
substantial competitors as Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Co., and Becton
Dickinson & Co. Even so, we do not expect competitive threats to develop
rapidly, given its competitive advantage in mammography technology. In 2011,
Hologic launched in the U.S its Dimensions 3-D tomosynthesis system; it is now
marketing both the Dimensions 2-D and 3-D platforms in Europe and Canada.
Liquidity
We believe Hologic currently has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over
the next two years. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates
the following:
-- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash and
discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to
24 months.
-- This assumes Hologic repays $775 million of convertible debt puttable
in December 2013.
-- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA
declines by 20%.
-- We believe Hologic could absorb a high-impact, low-probability event.
-- After completion of the acquisition, we do not expect cash and
short-term investments to fall below $400 million, absent liquidity pressures;
the new credit facility also has an undrawn $300 million revolver.
-- At this time, the levels have not been set for the minimum interest
coverage and maximum total net leverage covenants, but we expect Hologic to
maintain at least a 30% cushion.
-- We expect cash from operations to exceed $500 million for 2012, more
than sufficient to cover capital expenditure needs that could rise to more
than $80 million and amortization payments.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Hologic,
to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook is underpinned by our expectation that leverage will
quickly fall, bringing credit measures in line with an aggressive financial
risk profile. Although we believe it unlikely, slower-than-expected acceptance
of Gen-Probe's new Panther diagnostic instrument or slowing sales of Hologic's
Dimensions mammography systems could pressure revenues and margins enough to
significantly delay this leverage reduction. We estimate that a 300-bp decline
in gross margins would reduce EBITDA such that debt to EBITDA would stay above
5x by year-end 2013.
We could raise the rating if the benefits of an expanded product offering were
apparent in more rapidly growing sales and decreasing leverage, such that debt
to EBITDA remained below 4x. However, this is likely to only manifest after
the one-year span of an outlook.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Hologic Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/--
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Hologic Inc.
Subordinated B+ BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 3
New Rating
Hologic Inc.
Senior Secured
US$1 bil tranch A bank ln due 2017 BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
US$300 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
US$2 bil tranche B bank ln due 2019 BBB-
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured
US$500 mil nts due 2019 BB
Recovery Rating 4