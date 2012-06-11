Overview -- U.S. specialty diagnostics and medical device provider Hologic has agreed to purchase Gen-Probe, a smaller molecular diagnostics firm in a largely debt-financed $3.7 billion transaction. -- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Hologic and assigning a 'BBB-' senior secured debt rating and a '1' recovery rating to the company's new senior secured facilities. -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's new senior notes, while, with the addition of senior secured borrowings, lowering the issue rating on the subordinated convertible issues to 'B' from 'BB' and revising the recovery rating to '6' from '3'. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that expanding sales of recently introduced products and sustained operating margins will provide the cash flow to promptly reduce leverage. Rating Action On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Bedford, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. The outlook is stable. We rated a new, secured credit facility (composed of a $1 billion tranche A term loan due 2017, a $2 billion tranche B term loan due 2019, and a $300 million revolver due 2017) 'BBB-' with a recovery rating of '1', indicating expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the case of a payment default. We also rated a new $500 million senior unsecured note issue 'BB' with a recovery rating of '4', indicating a average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal. We lowered the rating on existing convertible notes to 'B' from 'BB' and revised the recovery rating to '6' from '3', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery. Rationale We base our assessment of Hologic's business and financial risk profiles on our expectations for cash flow and the company's solid positions in narrow markets. We expect increasing acceptance of Hologic's newer Dimensions 3-D tomosynthesis system and the launch of Gen-Probe Inc.'s new analytical instrument "Panther" to propel revenues to about $2.7 billion by 2013. With expanding high-margined sales, we expect free operating cash flow (FOCF) to reach about $700 million in 2013. This cash flow, and the flexibility it provides for debt repayment, is a key consideration in a financial risk profile that is "aggressive," in our view. The "fair" business risk profile still considers the company's strong, defensible positions in narrow markets as a key factor. Hologic markets diagnostic, in particular medical imaging equipment, and surgical products for women's health care. We expect sales growth over the next few years in the mid-single digits, in line with growth expectations for the medical equipment industry. Hologic's total sales grew by 7% in the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2012 (ended March 24, 2012), with improvements in all four business segments; about half of this growth was organic. Customers have been gradually shifting to the Dimensions line from the prior Selenia line. Dimensions systems are now 67% of Hologic's digital mammography system revenues, compared with 37% and 47% in the first and second quarters of 2011, respectively. We expect uptake of the 3-D system to accelerate gradually over the next few years, as clinical evidence demonstrates its superiority over 2-D technology to detect cancer, and reimbursement expands concurrently. Longer term, we expect some acceleration as faster growing newer products become a greater share of the product mix. The acquisition of Gen-Probe doesn't change our view of the company's fair business risk profile. Although revenues have expanded by 40%, this expansion is into additional related, but narrow markets. We estimate that leverage at the close of the Gen-Probe acquisition will be well over 5x, but will decrease to 4.5x by year-end 2013. Gross margins should benefit as Gen-Probe's gross margin is about 75%, while that for Hologic is 65%. Despite this improvement, EBITDA margins should decline modestly to 35% as Gen-Probe invests in development that will expand the range of high-margin diagnostic tests available on its instruments and Hologic increases its own efforts. We expect the EBITDA margin to decline in fiscal 2012 and 2013, as Hologic ramps up R&D spending and absorbs. EBITDA margins will also be pressured by the implementation of the Affordable Care Act-related 2.3% legislated device tax on Jan. 1, 2013. Only applied to U.S. revenues, we believe this tax will have a roughly 100-basis-point (bp; annualized) impact on margins. Still, we expect EBITDA margins to strengthen over the next 12 to 18 months as the women's health care market stabilizes, adoption of new products continues, and product mix contributes positively to pricing. Hologic is subject to potential currency headwinds, because it does not hedge foreign currency exposure. Hologic will continue facing challenges in improving its products against such substantial competitors as Johnson & Johnson, General Electric Co., and Becton Dickinson & Co. Even so, we do not expect competitive threats to develop rapidly, given its competitive advantage in mammography technology. In 2011, Hologic launched in the U.S its Dimensions 3-D tomosynthesis system; it is now marketing both the Dimensions 2-D and 3-D platforms in Europe and Canada. Liquidity We believe Hologic currently has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following: -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash and discretionary cash flow) to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months. -- This assumes Hologic repays $775 million of convertible debt puttable in December 2013. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 20%. -- We believe Hologic could absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- After completion of the acquisition, we do not expect cash and short-term investments to fall below $400 million, absent liquidity pressures; the new credit facility also has an undrawn $300 million revolver. -- At this time, the levels have not been set for the minimum interest coverage and maximum total net leverage covenants, but we expect Hologic to maintain at least a 30% cushion. -- We expect cash from operations to exceed $500 million for 2012, more than sufficient to cover capital expenditure needs that could rise to more than $80 million and amortization payments. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Hologic, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook is underpinned by our expectation that leverage will quickly fall, bringing credit measures in line with an aggressive financial risk profile. Although we believe it unlikely, slower-than-expected acceptance of Gen-Probe's new Panther diagnostic instrument or slowing sales of Hologic's Dimensions mammography systems could pressure revenues and margins enough to significantly delay this leverage reduction. We estimate that a 300-bp decline in gross margins would reduce EBITDA such that debt to EBITDA would stay above 5x by year-end 2013. We could raise the rating if the benefits of an expanded product offering were apparent in more rapidly growing sales and decreasing leverage, such that debt to EBITDA remained below 4x. However, this is likely to only manifest after the one-year span of an outlook. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Hologic Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Watch Neg/-- Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Revised To From Hologic Inc. Subordinated B+ BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 6 3 New Rating Hologic Inc. Senior Secured US$1 bil tranch A bank ln due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 US$300 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 US$2 bil tranche B bank ln due 2019 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured US$500 mil nts due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 4