June 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Mountainview, Calif.-based Symantec Corp.'s $1 billion of senior unsecured, five- and 10-year notes. The company intends to use the issue proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include the repayment of the $1 billion convertible senior notes due June 15, 2013. The 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Symantec is not affected by the new notes issue. Our ratings on the company reflect its "satisfactory" business position; a successful track record of integrating acquired operations; and good growth opportunities across products, platforms, and geographies. Defensible market positions and strong financial flexibility to support its growth initiatives temper the company's fragmented and competitive markets and moderately aggressive acquisition strategy. Standard & Poor's assesses Symantec's financial risk profile as "intermediate." On June 4, 2012, Symantec was advised that the Commercial Litigation Branch of the Department of Justice was investigating its compliance with certain provisions of its 2007 GSA schedule contract. Symantec's total sales under the GSA Schedule contract were approximately $210 million from the period beginning January 2007 and ending December 2011. We will monitor developments regarding the investigation. We do not currently have visibility about the timing of the resolution, whether the scope of the inquiry will be expanded, nor the potential impact a negative outcome could have on the company's financial results and its ability to compete on future U.S. government contracts. However, we believe that Symantec's "strong" liquidity profile with cash and marketable securities totaling about $3.2 billion as of March 30, 2011; discretionary free cash flow of about $1.6 billion in fiscal 2012; and a committed $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in 2017 would provide the company adequate flexibility to absorb the imposition of damages, including up to treble damages, plus civil penalties in some cases without affecting the current ratings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Symantec Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- New Ratings Symantec Corp. Senior Unsecured $1 bil five- and 10-year notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.