Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Laender 40June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Laender 40's EUR1.5bn bonds, due 13 June 2022, a final 'AAA' Long-term rating. The bonds will be issued by a group of seven German federated states (Laender). This is the 40th joint issue of the German Laender and the 27th to be rated by Fitch. The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the seven German federated states involved in the joint issue, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment. Fitch notes that the support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the seven states undertaking the issue: Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Rheinland-Pfalz, Saarland, Schleswig-Holstein and Thueringen. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances. Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, the proceeds of which will be divided between the participating states as follows: State of Bremen: EUR235m State of Hamburg: EUR235m State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR200m State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR235m State of Saarland: EUR235m State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR235m State of Thueringen: EUR125m The State of Bremen will be the paying agent. The issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe cash management system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash exchanges between Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate short-term credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European Central Bank (ECB) repo-eligible. The objective of the Laender's jumbo joint issue is to offer investors a sizeable and liquid bond with portfolio exposure on several issuers. The new issue report is available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2011, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 5 March 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States