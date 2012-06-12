(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wuestenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank (WBP,
'BBB+'/Positive/'F2') mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the
agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches
between the programme's assets and liabilities.
The Pfandbriefe rating is based on WBP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 14.6%, the
combination of which enables the covered bonds to be rated up to 'AA+' on a
probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, unchanged
from last year's review, overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.5% allows the cover
pool to withstand 'AA+' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time.
In addition, it is sufficient to achieve superior recoveries from the cover pool
should the Pfandbriefe default, supporting a one-notch uplift to 'AAA'.
All else being equal, WBP's mortgage Pfandbriefe rating can be maintained at
'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at
least 'BBB+'.
Fitch's view on the level of nominal OC supporting the programme's 'AAA' rating
on the mortgage Pfandbriefe is unchanged at 11.5%. The main driver of the
supporting OC is interest rate risk. In Fitch's cash flow analysis the floating
rate liabilities of 25% are exposed to increasing interest rates as floating
rate assets are only 1%.The OC supporting the rating will be affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
As of 31 March 2012, WBP's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to
EUR4.18bn secured by a cover pool of EUR4.69bn, resulting in a nominal OC of
12.4%. All liabilities and assets are euro-denominated. In its analysis, Fitch
takes into account the lowest nominal OC that was observed in the past 12
months, which is 12.4%. As this nominal OC is higher than the OC supporting the
'AAA' Pfandbriefe rating, the rating has been affirmed.
The Pfandbriefe are secured by a cover pool of German mortgage loans (95%) and
substitute assets (5%). The pool comprises 63.397 loans. Of those 97% are
secured by residential properties. 3% are commercial properties or classified as
"others". The properties are well-diversified throughout Germany. 18% are
located in Baden-Wuerttemberg followed by 17% in Bavaria. The pool is very
granular as loans above EUR1m account for roughly 1% of mortgage loans and the
biggest loan accounts for only 0.07%. As commercial loans are not part of WBP's
strategic business activities, no new commercial loans will be originated or
added to the cover pool.
In a 'AAA' scenario Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 3.54%.
Credit loss is low compared to other mortgage Pfandbriefe. The rating default
rate and the rating recovery rate for this scenario are 13.85% and 74.47%,
respectively.
Fitch only received some basic loan information on a line-by-line basis. The
original loan-to-mortgage-lending value (OLTMLV) was provided as stratification
only. Based on this basic information, Fitch made some conservative assumptions.
The remaining term was calculated assuming a maximum loan term of 30 years. This
assumption was changed from 25 to 30 years to consider the low interest
environment and consequently lower repayments. The average remaining term
resulted in 23 years. Fitch calculated an average OLTMLV of 58.9% using the
upper boundary of the provided stratification. However, the OLTMLV is low
compared to other German residential mortgage pools. Fitch's default assumption
is very sensitive to both, OLTMLV and the remaining term.
Although the pool composition remained stable compared to last year's analysis,
the credit loss assumption decreased by 41bps in a 'AAA' scenario. This is
driven through Fitch's changed forward-looking view on the foreclosure frequency
of German residential mortgage loans, which differs from the historical estimate
used for last year's analysis. The OC supporting the 'AAA' rating remained
unchanged due to the assumptions made on the loan term.
However, Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of
enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure
Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). This would impact the minimum IDR at which the ratings
could be maintained at 'AAA', if it is implemented as proposed.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)