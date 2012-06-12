June 12 - Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on
the 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the Council of Europe
Development Bank (CEB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB). It has also
affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F1+' for both banks. Fitch expects to complete
its review of CEB and EIB within the next three months.
The renewal of the RWN on both institutions primarily reflects the high
uncertainty surrounding the current situation in the eurozone, linked to the
coming June 2012 elections in Greece. As mentioned by Fitch in a recently
published report ('Ratings Under a Eurozone Redenomination Scenario', published
on 31 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), the risk of a Greek exit from the
eurozone is material and rising and could have rating implication for other
eurozone countries.
The EIB and the CEB have significant loan exposures to eurozone sovereigns,
public institutions, banks and corporates and their loan portfolios could
therefore suffer from such a scenario. EIB's loan portfolio to Greek
counterparts accounted for 35% of its equity at end-2011 and CEB's exposure to
6.2% of its equity at end-May 2012. In addition, their capital is majority-owned
by eurozone sovereigns and negative rating actions on such sovereigns would
affect support.
The renewal of the RWN for the EIB also acknowledges a potential capital
increase which the bank's shareholders are currently considering and which could
potentially be approved over the coming months.
The CEB is a multilateral development bank (MDB) established in 1956 by members
of the Council of Europe, a 47-member organisation founded in 1949. Its mission
is to provide low-cost financing through loans and guarantees to its member
states for social, environmental and educational purposes. Based in Paris,
France, it employed 175 staff at end-2011.
The EIB is an MDB set up in 1958 to facilitate economic integration in the EU,
assist EU candidate and potential candidate countries, and support EU
cooperation with developing countries. Based in Luxembourg, it employed 1,958
staff at end-2011
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks', dated 23 May 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Multilateral Development Banks