BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Italy-based multi-utility Hera SpA (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unaffected following the company's announcement that it's in talks regarding a possible merger with Italy-based utility Acegas-APS (not rated). We understand that discussions are in the very early stages. Consequently, it is uncertain that the link-up will take place. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.