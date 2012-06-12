June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Bunge Limited Finance Corp.'s (BLFC) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BLFC's parent company, Bunge Limited (together, Bunge). The Rating Outlook is Negative. Debt Issuance Details: Fitch expects Bunge to utilize net proceeds from this issuance toward general corporate purposes including the repayment of upcoming debt maturities. The notes contain a Change of Control Triggering Event. Upon the occurrence of a both a change of control and ratings downgrades below investment grade, the company is required to repurchase the notes at 101% of principal plus accrued interest. The notes will be issued under a new indenture that will contain certain limitations on liens, sale/leasebacks and mergers. Rating Drivers: Bunge's ratings are supported by the company's position as the world's leading oilseed processor and by modest diversification from its food and ingredients business. Bunge's largest segment, Agribusiness, is also its most stable on an annual basis, generating $1 billion or more of EBITDA in each of the past five years. A long-term favorable agribusiness outlook, driven by growing protein consumption in developing countries and higher demand for biofuels, is also a key rating factor. Fitch expects ample liquidity to support Bunge's ratings through periodic earnings volatility and heightened working capital usage that are characteristic of agricultural commodity cycles. Bunge's borrowings increase during periods of rising commodity prices to finance working capital. Negative Outlook: While Bunge's operating performance improved significantly in 2011, Fitch is maintaining the Negative Outlook in order to ascertain the sustainability of the performance improvement trend. Fitch remains cautious, given Bunge's earnings volatility and lack of earnings visibility. The company's high capital expenditures in relation to its cash generation also remain a concern as Bunge has not been able to consistently generate positive free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends), even excluding working capital swings. The $1.4 billion Moema sugar mills acquisition in Brazil in 2010 was expected to provide diversification after the divestiture of the company's Brazilian fertilizer nutrients business, but so far has trailed expectations with disappointing performance. Sugar & Bioenergy and the remaining retail fertilizer business have yet to materially contribute to Bunge's earnings, although improvement is anticipated in 2012. Guidelines for Further Rating Actions: Fitch could revise the Outlook to Stable if Bunge's earnings show stability and/or growth on an annual basis in 2012 versus 2011 and unadjusted leverage (total debt to EBITDA) in the mid-2 times (x) to 3x range appears achievable during most years. The first quarter, which is seasonally slow, had weaker operating performance than Fitch had anticipated. However, the large North American crops expected in the fall of 2012 and increased sugarcane milling volumes in Brazil should lead to strong second half earnings in 2012. If Bunge can demonstrate that its sugar business is on track to generate EBIT of more than $100 million in 2012, this would also support a Stable Outlook. That level of earnings would be a significant improvement from the negative $20 million Sugar & Bioenergy segment EBIT in 2011, and demonstrate progress toward the generation of annual segment EBIT greater than $150 million in future years. Fitch could implement a negative rating action if Bunge's EBITDA generation of $1.7 billion in 2011 proves to be unsustainable, or if the company engages in a large, debt-financed acquisition, leading to a material increase in unadjusted leverage. The ratings could also be pressured if FFO is insufficient to cover Bunge's capital expenditures and dividends and results in material incremental borrowing. Any negative rating action is likely to be limited to a one notch downgrade. Cash Flow and Liquidity: In 2011, Bunge's FCF was $1.3 billion, a significant improvement from a $3.7 billion deficit in 2010 which was driven by working capital needs due to escalating agricultural commodity prices and inventories.Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit AnalysisALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 12/06/2012 WNB WE FITCH RATES BUNGE'S PROPOSED $400MM SR. 12:31:04 868 SCRIP UNSECURED NOTES 'BBB' CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Bunge Limited Finance Corp.'s (BLFC) proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BLFC's parent company, Bunge Limited (together, Bunge). The Rating Outlook is Negative. 