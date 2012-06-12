Overview
-- We believe that U.S.-based specialty gift retailer Brookstone Inc. can
maintain its incremental improvement in performance in 2012.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- We are also revising our outlook to stable from negative based on our
view that the company's margins and credit metrics will remain at or near
their current levels because of its dependence on the fourth quarter for the
majority of its sales and operating income.
Rating Action
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Merrimarck, N.H.-based Brookstone Inc. to stable from negative. In addition,
we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The ratings are
unsolicited.
At the same time, the 'CCC+' issue-level rating (one notch lower than the 'B-'
corporate credit rating) and '5' recovery rating on the company's $125.6
million 13% second-lien senior secured notes due Oct. 15, 2014 remain
unchanged. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible
(10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Brookstone and wholly owned subsidiary Brookstone Co. Inc.
reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly
leveraged" because of its weak credit protection measures and significant debt
leverage. In addition, we assess Brookstone's business risk profile as
"vulnerable" because of its participation in the highly competitive and
fragmented specialty gift retail industry, dependence on successful product
development, vendor concentration, and substantial seasonality of its
operating results (skewed heavily to the fourth quarter).
Credit metrics have improved for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, because
of EBITDA growth resulting from positive revenues and same-store sales trends,
but they still remain weak for the rating. Total debt to EBITDA was 7.9x,
EBITDA interest coverage was 1.3x, and funds from operations to total debt was
9.1% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with 9.4x, 1.1x, and
7.0%, respectively, in the prior year. We estimate that credit protection
measures will remain relatively stable to modestly improve in 2012 as positive
same-store sales trends and some revenue growth offset lower gross margin due
to product mix changes.
Specifically, our assumptions for Brookstone over the near term include the
following:
-- Revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits;
-- Same-store sales in the mid-single digits;
-- Gross margins assumed to remain flat in 2012 at 33.7% as the year-end
holiday season becomes highly promotional;
-- Capital expenditures of $7.5 million;
-- Cash dividend of about $1 million, in line with prior years; and
-- Cash flow from operations will remain modest, in the $12 million area.
We believe that Brookstone's success depends heavily on its ability to
maintain a steady stream of new products that resonate with customers. The
company expects that it will replace or update approximately 40% of its items
every year. We believe that its partnership with OSIM International Ltd.
provides some sourcing advantages and product breadth, given that Brookstone's
10 largest vendors account for about 34% of sales. In our view, the company's
operations would suffer if any one of these vendors failed to fill its orders
on a timely basis.
Liquidity
We believe Brookstone's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs during the
next 12 months. Also, we expect that there should be no significant shortfalls
in liquidity over the near term, given that the company has minimal debt
maturities until 2014. Our view of Brookstone's liquidity profile incorporates
the following expectations:
-- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, cash flow from
operations, and availability under its asset-based senior secured revolving
credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
-- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability
under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio
maintenance covenants would apply.
-- We also believe that the company has sound relationships with banks.
We believe liquidity has modestly improved because of the company's continual
debt refinancing and somewhat better operating performance year over year;
however, we believe it could moderately erode as Brookstone uses cash and
borrowings to fund seasonal losses. As of March 31, 2012, Brookstone had cash
on hand of $1.3 million and $10.8 million of borrowings outstanding under its
$100 million (with up to a $25 million accordion) senior secured asset-based
revolving credit facility, which matures on Dec. 30, 2016, or 90 days before
the maturity of the second-lien secured notes, Oct. 15, 2014. As of March 31,
2012, Brookstone was in compliance with all its covenants under the credit
facility. During the first quarter the company repaid its $9.9 million of 12%
unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2012, by fully drawing on the $15 million term
loan, which matures on Dec. 30, 2016, or 90 days before the maturity of the
second-lien secured notes. There is no debt amortization on the term loan.
Recovery analysis
Our rating on Brookstone Co. Inc.'s $125.6 million 13% second-lien senior
secured notes due 2014 is 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit
rating); the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that the
noteholders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Brookstone, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on
RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Brookstone should be able to
maintain the incremental improvement in its operating performance in fiscal
2012. We expect margins and credit metrics to remain at or near their current
levels for most of the year given the company's dependence on the fourth
quarter for the bulk of its sales and operating income.
We would consider a negative rating action, including revising the outlook to
negative, if performance weakens because of a slowdown in consumer spending
given the very discretionary nature of the company's products. We believe this
would be demonstrated by flat revenue growth, a decline in same-store sales
and margins, resulting in deteriorating credit protection measures with total
debt to EBITDA of more than 10x and EBITDA to interest of less than 1x. Also,
we could consider downgrading the company if its liquidity position becomes
impaired or if availability under the revolver falls substantially that the
excess availability covenant would apply.
For us to consider a positive rating action, we would have to see stronger
credit metrics that are sustained, such as total debt to EBITDA approaching 6x
and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x given the company's dependence on the
fourth quarter for the bulk of its operating income. For this to occur, we
would have to see sales growth of more than 7%; gross margin improvement of
about 100 basis points; and a decrease in selling, general, and administrative
costs or some combination of the three. We do not expect to consider a
positive rating action in the near term.
