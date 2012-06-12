Overview -- We believe that U.S.-based specialty gift retailer Brookstone Inc. can maintain its incremental improvement in performance in 2012. -- We are affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- We are also revising our outlook to stable from negative based on our view that the company's margins and credit metrics will remain at or near their current levels because of its dependence on the fourth quarter for the majority of its sales and operating income. Rating Action On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Merrimarck, N.H.-based Brookstone Inc. to stable from negative. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. The ratings are unsolicited. At the same time, the 'CCC+' issue-level rating (one notch lower than the 'B-' corporate credit rating) and '5' recovery rating on the company's $125.6 million 13% second-lien senior secured notes due Oct. 15, 2014 remain unchanged. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Brookstone and wholly owned subsidiary Brookstone Co. Inc. reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" because of its weak credit protection measures and significant debt leverage. In addition, we assess Brookstone's business risk profile as "vulnerable" because of its participation in the highly competitive and fragmented specialty gift retail industry, dependence on successful product development, vendor concentration, and substantial seasonality of its operating results (skewed heavily to the fourth quarter). Credit metrics have improved for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, because of EBITDA growth resulting from positive revenues and same-store sales trends, but they still remain weak for the rating. Total debt to EBITDA was 7.9x, EBITDA interest coverage was 1.3x, and funds from operations to total debt was 9.1% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared with 9.4x, 1.1x, and 7.0%, respectively, in the prior year. We estimate that credit protection measures will remain relatively stable to modestly improve in 2012 as positive same-store sales trends and some revenue growth offset lower gross margin due to product mix changes. Specifically, our assumptions for Brookstone over the near term include the following: -- Revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits; -- Same-store sales in the mid-single digits; -- Gross margins assumed to remain flat in 2012 at 33.7% as the year-end holiday season becomes highly promotional; -- Capital expenditures of $7.5 million; -- Cash dividend of about $1 million, in line with prior years; and -- Cash flow from operations will remain modest, in the $12 million area. We believe that Brookstone's success depends heavily on its ability to maintain a steady stream of new products that resonate with customers. The company expects that it will replace or update approximately 40% of its items every year. We believe that its partnership with OSIM International Ltd. provides some sourcing advantages and product breadth, given that Brookstone's 10 largest vendors account for about 34% of sales. In our view, the company's operations would suffer if any one of these vendors failed to fill its orders on a timely basis. Liquidity We believe Brookstone's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs during the next 12 months. Also, we expect that there should be no significant shortfalls in liquidity over the near term, given that the company has minimal debt maturities until 2014. Our view of Brookstone's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, cash flow from operations, and availability under its asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenants would apply. -- We also believe that the company has sound relationships with banks. We believe liquidity has modestly improved because of the company's continual debt refinancing and somewhat better operating performance year over year; however, we believe it could moderately erode as Brookstone uses cash and borrowings to fund seasonal losses. As of March 31, 2012, Brookstone had cash on hand of $1.3 million and $10.8 million of borrowings outstanding under its $100 million (with up to a $25 million accordion) senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, which matures on Dec. 30, 2016, or 90 days before the maturity of the second-lien secured notes, Oct. 15, 2014. As of March 31, 2012, Brookstone was in compliance with all its covenants under the credit facility. During the first quarter the company repaid its $9.9 million of 12% unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2012, by fully drawing on the $15 million term loan, which matures on Dec. 30, 2016, or 90 days before the maturity of the second-lien secured notes. There is no debt amortization on the term loan. Recovery analysis Our rating on Brookstone Co. Inc.'s $125.6 million 13% second-lien senior secured notes due 2014 is 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating); the recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation that the noteholders would receive modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Brookstone, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Brookstone should be able to maintain the incremental improvement in its operating performance in fiscal 2012. We expect margins and credit metrics to remain at or near their current levels for most of the year given the company's dependence on the fourth quarter for the bulk of its sales and operating income. We would consider a negative rating action, including revising the outlook to negative, if performance weakens because of a slowdown in consumer spending given the very discretionary nature of the company's products. We believe this would be demonstrated by flat revenue growth, a decline in same-store sales and margins, resulting in deteriorating credit protection measures with total debt to EBITDA of more than 10x and EBITDA to interest of less than 1x. Also, we could consider downgrading the company if its liquidity position becomes impaired or if availability under the revolver falls substantially that the excess availability covenant would apply. For us to consider a positive rating action, we would have to see stronger credit metrics that are sustained, such as total debt to EBITDA approaching 6x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x given the company's dependence on the fourth quarter for the bulk of its operating income. For this to occur, we would have to see sales growth of more than 7%; gross margin improvement of about 100 basis points; and a decrease in selling, general, and administrative costs or some combination of the three. We do not expect to consider a positive rating action in the near term. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Brookstone Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings) Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Brookstone Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings) Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery Rating 5