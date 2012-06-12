June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Embraer S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. We view Embraer's business risk profile is "satisfactory." We expect the company to maintain its position in the global commercial aircraft market because of its competitive product portfolio, while strengthening its position in the executive jet market by expanding its jet family with two new mid-light jets in 2014 and an improving global customer service network. Embraer's financial risk profile is "intermediate," as per our criteria. We project in our base-case scenario that Embraer will sustain healthy free operating cash flow of $130 million in 2012 and $250 million in 2013, despite higher capital expenditures in the next two years to finish R&D of its mid-light jets and potential new investments in commercial aviation. We expect its credit ratios to remain quite strong for the rating category, improving by the end of 2012 from current levels. We project adjusted debt to EBITDA to hover around 1.0x and funds from operations to adjusted debt to remain above 90% over the next few years. The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we may raise our ratings on Embraer if it sustains its strong financial performance and there is more clarity about the company's investments (in particular, in the product evolution of its E-Jet family) and about its potential cash losses with the execution of its AMR guarantees. We could upgrade the company if it strengthens its operating profitability, keeping its EBITDA margin consistently greater than 11% and manages to sustain its backlog, while preserving its resilient financial profile. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Embraer S.A. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Embraer S.A. Notes due 2022 BBB-