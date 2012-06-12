Overview -- U.S.-based Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC's credit ratios are recovering robustly as the construction equipment rental industry continues to improve. -- We are revising our long-term rating outlook on Sunstate to positive from stable. -- We could raise the 'B-' corporate credit rating by one notch if improvement sustains over the next six to nine months. Rating Action On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term rating outlook on Phoenix, Ariz.-based Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects improvement in Sunstate's credit metrics, which exceed ratios comparable for the current rating. Conditions in the equipment rental sector continue to improve, though construction spending remains low, and we expect Sunstate's operating performance to improve gradually. The ratings on Sunstate reflect our assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile. The company is a regional operator in the highly fragmented and competitive construction equipment rental industry. The ratings also reflect its limited diversity, capital-intensive equipment purchases, high leverage, and somewhat limited financial flexibility. Sunstate's good regional presence in the southwestern U.S., focus on customer service, and good EBITDA margin temper its weaknesses. The equipment rental industry is cyclical. Conditions in the industry have been weak but are showing improvement given strong preference for renting equipment in the stable industrial markets and in the tough construction markets. Sunstate and other equipment rental companies have seen an increase in volumes, which we attribute to contractors and industrial customers relying more on rentals (rather than purchasing their own equipment) because of the limited number of projects and uncertainty on future projects. Although our economists expect that real, private, nonresidential construction spending will be flat in 2012, we expect that rental markets will continue to outpace nonresidential construction spending. We expect consolidation within this fragmented industry to continue. Sunstate is among a smaller second tier of regional and specialized construction equipment rental companies (Nos. 10 to 20 of the largest rental companies in the U.S.). In its key markets, competition stems mainly from large national rental companies such as Sunbelt Rentals (owned by Ashtead Group PLC) and United Rentals Inc., which recently combined with RSC Equipment Rental Inc. to form a stalwart operation. Sunstate has grown mainly organically since its inception in 1977. The company has 54 locations in nine states, although its operations are concentrated mainly in the Southwest. Arizona, California, and Texas account for about 75% of total revenues. Sunstate depends on construction-related end markets for much of its business but has no customer concentration. About 95% of sales are for rental, with new- and used-equipment sales accounting for the remainder. We don't expect Sunstate to deviate from its strategy of organic expansion into new markets gradually, and the rating does not incorporate any acquisitions. The company's strategy has been to diversify and broaden its regional presence by selectively entering new markets and adding branches in existing markets. For the near term (next six to 12 months), the key challenge is to grow revenue as the market environment remains tentative. Although the company is reducing operating costs and investing in equipment, still-moderate construction spending continues to present challenges. Sunstate has modest revenues of about $190 million through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, but sales increased by 25% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margins have stabilized through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, at more than 35%--relatively good among the industry. We expect margins to stabilize/improve modestly due to the higher utilization and rental rates in the near term. Sunstate's debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) improved to 4.5x as of March 31, 2012, from more than 6x at the end of 2010. We expect the ratio to improve gradually through 2012, as the company is operating at what may be the bottom of the construction cycle. Our ratings on Sunstate incorporate risks associated with its ownership by a majority stockholder, who is both the chairman and founder, but the recent conversion of the preferred investment by minority holder SMS International Corp. (Sumitomo Corp.) to common ownership mitigates these risks. Liquidity We consider liquidity "adequate" and believe Sunstate will be able to meet its near-term needs. The company refinanced its capital structure in 2011. It used the proceeds from an (unrated) asset-based loan (ABL) credit facility and note offering to repay balances outstanding under its revolver. The refinancing provides adequate liquidity and flexibility and pushes out maturities comfortably over several years. Liquidity primarily results from currently good availability on the company's $190 million ABL facility, which matures in 2016. The ABL borrowing base consists mainly of accounts receivable and rental equipment that governs the availability of the credit facility. The borrowing base may shrink if equipment values deteriorate, however values have been increasing steadily. Covenants would only apply if liquidity fell below a minimum requirement, which Sunstate currently exceeds amply. We expect the ABL facility to fund the only major use of cash: capital expenditures net of asset sales, which we expect to be up considerably in 2012 and will vary depending on the recovery in end markets. Given the 2011 refinancing, we believe Sunstate has good access to credit markets and has displayed generally prudent financial risk management. We do not expect the company to pay any distributions to its owners. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis on Sunstate, please see our recovery report published May 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is positive. In line with recent rental market improvement, Sunstate's operating performance has demonstrated much-improved credit metrics and is outperforming expectations at the current rating. We could raise the ratings by one notch if we see continued improvement in the next six to nine months and discipline on capital spending. Although conditions in the equipment rental sector could weaken, they would need to deteriorate precipitously to cause us to lower the ratings. We expect liquidity to remain adequate in the near term amid economic uncertainty. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC Corporate credit rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior secured CCC+ Recovery rating 5 Sunstate Equipment Co. Inc. Senior secured CCC+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 