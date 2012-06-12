June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Dallas, Texas-based telecom company AT&T Inc.'s $1.15 billion of senior notes due 2017 its 'A-' issue-level rating. In addition, the 'A-' rating on the company's notes due 2022 remains unchanged following an $850 million add-on, bringing the aggregate dollar amount of this issue to $1.85 billion. We expect the company to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of maturing debt, and we do not expect these transactions to materially impact key credit measures for more than a temporary period. The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on AT&T remains unchanged, as do the 'A-2' short-term rating and the stable rating outlook. The ratings on AT&T continue to reflect an overall "strong" business risk profile and a financial risk profile which Standard & Poor's considers "intermediate" based on the company's substantial free operating cash flow generation and leverage of about 2.6x as of March 31, 2012, including our adjustments for operating leases and postretirement liabilities. Our business risk assessment is based on the combined impact of a strong and growing wireless business, with a wireline segment that we view as having a weaker, but still satisfactory, business risk profile. (For the complete corporate credit rating on AT&T, see the summary analysis on AT&T, published Jan. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST AT&T Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 $1.85B sr unsecd nts due 2022 A- New Ratings AT&T Inc. Senior Unsecured $1.15 bil notes due 2017 A-