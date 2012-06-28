(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', and its Long-term local currency
IDR at 'BBB'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously
affirmed Romania's Short-term rating of 'F3' and Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'.
Fitch's affirmation of Romania's sovereign ratings reflects the country's
implementation of substantial fiscal consolidation against a backdrop of
deteriorating economic activity at home and in its main trading partners.
Nevertheless, exposure to turmoil in Greece and structural weaknesses constrain
the rating.
Fitch expects Romania's GDP to grow by 1.3% in 2012, which will be driven by
domestic demand. In particular, increased EU funds absorption will boost public
infrastructure investment. Short-term risks are skewed to the downside. Fitch
projects that GDP growth will increase to 2.5% in 2013 and 3% in 2014, based on
the assumption that eurozone activity recovers and EU funds absorption continues
to improve.
Fitch expects the budget deficit in EU harmonised (or ESA 95) terms to come in
just below 3% of GDP in 2012, broadly in line with government plans. The
agency's baseline scenario is that the deficit will continue to fall as a
proportion of GDP in 2013-14, albeit at a pace somewhat slower than projected
officially. This should allow public debt levels to stabilise at
just over 35% of GDP in 2013-14. The government in place after the November 2012
election is likely to have a populist slant, which poses risks of overshooting
fiscal targets. Nevertheless,
Fitch expects that Romania will stick to commitments undertaken with
multilateral lenders, allowing the IMF/EU/WB programme to remain on track.
Fitch forecasts that the current-account deficit (CAD) will remain below 5% of
GDP over the forecast period. An increase in current transfer inflows is likely
to offset a widening of the trade deficit as domestic demand recovers more
robustly. There is a tail risk of a "sudden stop" to external financing, but
this is mitigated by official international reserves of EUR38bn (USD48bn); a
fiscal buffer worth four months of deficit financing and debt maturities; and by
the availability of EUR6bn in funds from multilateral organisations.
The Romanian banking system is generally well capitalised and supervised, but
non-performing loans (NPLs) have yet to peak. Furthermore, some of the local
subsidiaries of Greek banks (which own 13% of Romanian banking assets) rely to
some degree on liquidity supplied by the parent. In January 2012 a legislative
package was adopted to mitigate these risks, which included bridge bank
legislation to enable the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) to take over temporarily
assets and liabilities of ailing banks.
Structural reforms are the focus of the current agreement between Romania and
multilateral institutions. These reforms concern in particular the restructuring
of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The IMF noted in its latest quarterly review
of programme implementation that structural reforms, including the preparation
of plans to privatise a number of SOEs, have proceeded unevenly. Fitch expects
reforms to continue, although the risk of delays and setbacks, particularly of a
political nature, is high. This could hamper improvements in the efficiency and
attractiveness to investment of Romania's economy.
In terms of possible triggers for a rating action, further deterioration in the
eurozone crisis could impact Romania via trade, investment and financial
channels and could lead to a negative rating action. Significant divergence from
fiscal targets deriving from a weakening in the government's political resolve
after the November election could also put downward pressure on the rating.
Conversely, renewed impetus in implementing structural and growth-enhancing
reforms, leading to an increase in trend growth, could lead in turn to a
positive rating action in the medium term.
