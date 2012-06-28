June 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it believes that uncertain economic conditions, constrained operating performance, increasing credit risk, low interest rates as well as equity market volatility continue to weigh on its ratings on French insurance companies. In particular, risk-adjusted capital adequacy, one of the sector's weaknesses relative to the average rating, further weakened during 2011 to reach a five-year low, according to our risk-based insurance capital model. These factors largely explain our mainly negative rating actions over the past year on French insurers. A sizable number of our ratings continue to carry negative outlooks (56%) or are on CreditWatch with negative implications (12%). The French insurers we rate have exposure to equities of 11% on average, but also rising credit risk following several downgrades--particularly of Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, and their related local financial institutions. "Owing to rated French insurers' substantial exposure to these counterparties, in particular to Italian and Spanish government bonds--representing an 5% and 3% of their mathematical reserves, according to our estimates--we believe that a further weakening of these economies could be a drag on the ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Virginie Crepy, in a report published today, "Investment Market Volatility Could Trigger Further Downgrades For French Insurers In 2012-2013." The average rating on French insurers is in the 'A' range, which denotes "strong" financial strength, as our criteria define the term. This average rating includes uplift. Many of the French insurers we rate are subsidiaries of large international groups, and for that reason, notches of uplift are included in their ratings based on their "core" or "strategic" importance to, or guarantee from, their parent groups, according to Standard & Poor's criteria. Excluding this uplift, the average stand-alone credit profile of the French insurers we rate would be at the low end of the 'A' range. Factors we generally consider as relative credit strengths for our ratings on French insurers are their strong competitive positions. This is underpinned by our view of limited sector risk and good long-term growth prospects in the pension business due to retirement needs, as well as strong liquidity positions, with sometimes a substantial increase of investments in cash during 2011. Factors we generally consider as credit weaknesses are risk-adjusted capital adequacy and dampened earnings prospects in life. Most of our negative outlooks reflect our belief that the insurers we rate may face obstacles to rebuilding capital adequacy to levels commensurate with their ratings in the coming 12-24 months as economic and financial conditions remain uncertain. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.