June 28 - The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ruled the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) constitutional. Fitch's ratings on U.S. healthcare issuers (for-profit hospitals, not-for-profit hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, drug distributors, and device manufacturers) already incorporate an expectation of full implementation of the ACA and, as such, there are no changes to ratings. The ruling means that the coverage expansion elements of the ACA, including the individual mandate and expansion of Medicaid eligibility, remain intact for the moment, and gives states greater control over the Medicaid expansion component of the legislation. Focus now shifts to the outcome of the November 2012 elections, and we expect the ACA will continue to face significant legislative challenges. The coverage expansion elements of the ACA are scheduled to take effect in 2014 and we believe will have positive implications for the healthcare industry's operating profile. This is due to both an expected boost in healthcare utilization and amelioration of levels of uncompensated care for healthcare service providers. On balance, recently or soon-to-be initiated fees, taxes, discounts, and Medicare reimbursement reductions and reforms will dampen the positive operational effects of the coverage expansion provisions, occurring at varying degrees across the sector. For most industry participants, it is unclear if the incremental revenue generated from increased utilization and lower levels of uncompensated care will offset the potential compression in margins. We believe that healthcare service providers with high levels of uncompensated care stand to benefit the most from the coverage expansion elements of reform. Most healthcare providers have been implementing initiatives to prepare for a shift away from a volume-driven reimbursement environment for some time, including aligning with physicians and establishing electronic medical records. We believe these initiatives have been heavily motivated by mounting pressure to control the rate of growth in healthcare spending, which is only partly driven by the implementation of the ACA. Branded and generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, drug distributors, retail pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit managers are also expected to experience an increase in volumes. We expect medical device manufacturers to see lesser benefit from increased utilization, particularly in the cardiovascular market. At the same time, the 2.3% medical device tax will pressure margins. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.