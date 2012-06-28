June 28 - Overview
-- Farmers has a strong competitive position and strong operating
performance and is strategically important to Zurich Insurance Group.
-- We are raising our financial strength and issuer credit ratings on
Farmers to 'A+' from 'A'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for modest growth in
Farmers' GWP in 2012 in a modest economic recovery.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
financial strength and issuer credit ratings on the members of Farmers
Insurance Exchange group to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects Farmers's strong competitive position, its being the
third-largest U.S. personal insurer, its diverse product offerings and
broad-based distribution channels, strong operating performance consistent
with peers', and its strategic importance to Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG).
Partially offsetting these strengths is a capital adequacy position that does
not provide redundancies for potential volatility of reserves or of
catastrophes, an above-average reliance on surplus notes in the capital
structure that weakens the quality of capital, and constrained financial
flexibility given high levels of quota-share reinsurance with affiliates. The
upgrade is supported by the view that despite recent years of catastrophe
events, low interest rates, and minimal premium increases, Farmers has
performed well compared with higher-rated peers.
Outlook
We expect modest growth in Farmers' gross written premiums (GWP) in 2012 in
the range of 3%-5% amid a modest economic recovery, due to a combination of
policy growth and pricing improvement in Farmers's auto and home lines and
expected growth from its 21st Century segment. On a net premiums basis, we
expect a low-to-mid single-digit decline given that Farmers's quota-share
reinsurance agreement with affiliates increased to 20% for all of 2012 from
12% for all of 2011. For 2012, we expect the combined ratio to be about
99%-102%, including about five percentage points related to catastrophe losses.
We expect Farmers to maintain capital strength at the 'A' level as measured by
our capital model. Because we view Farmers as strategically important to ZIG,
we believe ZIG is committed to providing capital relief to Farmers in the form
of a reinsurance treaty and/or surplus notes. Accordingly, if catastrophe
losses increase or investment losses arise, we would expect Zurich to increase
its participation in its all-lines quota share with Farmers.
If Farmers's financial profile deteriorates as a result of underperformance
with a combined ratio well above 102% (near 110%) or declining capital
adequacy into the 'BBB' range, we could lower the ratings. We are unlikely to
raise the rating on Farmers' in the next 12-24 months due to the constraint
placed on its capital and financial flexibility by high levels of quota-share
reinsurance with affiliates at 20% and the high level of surplus notes at 35%
of total surplus.
Related Criteria And Research
Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Farmers Insurance Exchange
Truck Insurance Exchange
Texas Farmers Insurance Co.
Mid-Century Insurance Co. of Texas
Mid-Century Insurance Co.
Illinois Farmers Insurance Co.
Foremost Signature Insurance Co.
Foremost Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Foremost Insurance Co. of Grand Rapids MI
Foremost County Mutual Insurance Co.
Fire Insurance Exchange
Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co.
Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc.
Farmers Insurance Co. of WA
Farmers Insurance Co. of OR
Farmers Insurance Co. of Idaho
Farmers Insurance Co. of Columbus (OH)
Farmers Insurance Co. of Arizona
Farmers Insurance Co. Inc.
Farmer's Exchange Capital
American Federation Insurance Co.
21st Century Superior Insurance Co.
21st Century Security Insurance Co.
21st Century Premier Insurance Co.
21st Century Preferred Insurance Co.
21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Co.
21st Century Pacific Insurance Co.
21st Century North America Insurance Co.
21st Century Insurance Co. of the Southwest
21st Century Insurance Co.
21st Century Indemnity Insurance Co.
21st Century Centennial Insurance Co.
21st Century Casualty Co.
21st Century Advantage Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--
Farmers Insurance Exchange
Truck Insurance Exchange
Texas Farmers Insurance Co.
Mid-Century Insurance Co. of Texas
Mid-Century Insurance Co.
Illinois Farmers Insurance Co.
Foremost Signature Insurance Co.
Foremost Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Foremost Insurance Co. of Grand Rapids MI
Foremost County Mutual Insurance Co.
Fire Insurance Exchange
Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co.
Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc.
Farmers Insurance Co. of WA
Farmers Insurance Co. of OR
Farmers Insurance Co. of Idaho
Farmers Insurance Co. of Columbus (OH)
Farmers Insurance Co. of Arizona
Farmers Insurance Co. Inc.
American Federation Insurance Co.
21st Century Superior Insurance Co.
21st Century Security Insurance Co.
21st Century Premier Insurance Co.
21st Century Preferred Insurance Co.
21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Co.
21st Century Pacific Insurance Co.
21st Century North America Insurance Co.
21st Century Insurance Co. of the Southwest
21st Century Insurance Co.
21st Century Indemnity Insurance Co.
21st Century Centennial Insurance Co.
21st Century Casualty Co.
21st Century Advantage Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--
21st Century Insurance Group
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB/Stable/--
Farmers Insurance Exchange
Subordinated A- BBB+
21st Century Insurance Group
Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB
Farmer's Exchange Capital
Subordinated A- BBB+
