Overview -- U.S. tradeshow operator and publisher Advanstar amended its credit agreement in December 2011 to allow it the flexibility to repurchase its term loan at prices below face value. -- We believe the risk of meaningful subpar buybacks has decreased since we changed the rating to 'CC', based in part on trading levels of Advanstar's debt and its other liquidity needs. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Advanstar to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. We are also raising our issue-level rating on the first-lien term loan to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view that Advanstar could buy back its debt at prices below par value. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Santa Monica, Calif.-based Advanstar Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. The outlook is negative. We raised our issue-level rating on Advanstar Communications Inc.'s first-lien term loan due 2014 to 'CCC+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on parent Advanstar Inc.). The recovery rating on this debt remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating actions reflect our view that the risk of meaningful subpar buybacks is not as high as it was. We believe Advanstar may have an economic incentive to buy back its debt at subpar prices because of its steep leverage, especially if the trading level of the debt dips further. However, we expect Advanstar to retain its available cash to support overall liquidity. For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue was up 2% and EBITDA was essentially flat as growth in the tradeshow segment revenue offset declines in publishing and increased production costs resulted in a slightly lower EBITDA margin. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, lease-adjusted leverage was extremely high at around 10x and lease-adjusted interest coverage was 2.5x. We expect leverage to remain high and interest coverage to remain in the mid-2x area over the mid-to-intermediate term. Based on Advanstar's current interest rate on its term debt, small EBITDA base, and modest discretionary cash flow, we believe it may be unable to absorb current market rates when the debt matures in 2014, and its leverage could pose a significant impediment to refinancing. Outlook The negative rating out look reflects our view that the company may still pursue buybacks of debt or other negotiated restructuring transactions at prices below par value, which would lead us to lower our rating on Advanstar to 'SD' (selective default) and the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term loan to 'D'. Revision of the outlook to stable would likely require that the company make significant progress toward refinancing its debt. An upgrade, which we regard as a remote likelihood, would likely entail a refinancing that boosts equity and reduces leverage, together with stabilizing trends in revenue and EBITDA. Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Advanstar Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- CC/Negative/-- Upgraded To From Advanstar Communications Inc. Senior Secured Local Currency CCC+ CC Recovery Rating 4 4